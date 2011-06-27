Used 2015 Chevrolet SS Consumer Reviews
2015 Chevrolet SS
I purchased a 2015 Heron White Chevrolet SS. I was originally going to buy an Impala, but I saw the SS sitting in the dealer's lot and when I asked the salesman about it he said it had been there for about three months and no one really asked about it. Long Story short: Sat, Drove purchased and I am in love with it. I can tell you some of the great features you can not even find in other cars more expensive than this: Red Light Camera warning system, full size spare and to me this is probably the best car GM has ever made. I like the fact that it looks like a Malibu so I can very easily sneak up on other cars and pass them quickly especially on the Penn Turnpike.
Please keep this Chevy secret & tell no one else!!!
...& the only other reviewer's car is white too - drives like a smaller sports car in the twistys & a larger luxury car over bumps - won't buy another car w/out magnetic ride & heads up display - this modern sleeper is a wonderful long trip highway car that devours fuel - the 392 Hemi cars are a tick quicker & a bit faster, yet the SS is way more nimble & refined - roomy well finished leather/suede interior w/fake buckle holes in the comfortable front seats & slow to respond touchscreen - fit & finish are good & the paint resists chips - I like that I haven't seen another on the road - low production no bad boy understated sheet metal w/a bit much chrome - love the car, wonder about resale -
Five years with my SS
It's now five years and twenty two thousand trouble free miles with my 2015 SS. Chevy/Holden put together a onetime winner. You'll have to go to Germany to find something close to the SS. The only thing is the German auto's depreciation is greater than the SS. I am HAPPY. It's difficult to come up with anything that would change my mind. It truly has been a joy to drive, with carefree (19,531) miles. If you like comfort, performance, rear wheel drive four door family sedan then this is your car. The SS can be compared to the BMW5 (have both) favorably. Front and rear seat are very comfortable with plenty of room in the rear seats. Performance can be compared to the BMW m5, I think the SS is more fun to drive. Brakes are outstanding, love the heads up display and the magnetic ride control. The SS is simply a real sweetheart of a car. If you're looking for gas mileage above 22 mpg then you'll be looking at something else. I'll be keeping this SS for many years because there's nothing like it. Sorry to see this vehicle discontinued, so it will be back to a German company for some fun.
Fantastic Bargain
I absolutely love this car. Its understated looks,great driving experience, advanced technology,and luxurious interior all for about 45k. The best thing about this car is its exhaust. Any complaints you have will be washed away once you start the car up. Performance is top notch and with the understated looks it's not a cop magnet. In fact the look on peoples faces when you floor it or start it up near them is priceless. However there are some downsides. Build quality is not quite the best but all the touch points are soft. The gas mileage is poor especially in the city. I get about 11 mpg with the auto. Speaking of the transmission it is very smooth but when you want to downshift with the paddles, it will take a second. There are various other very small complaints but they do not matter in the big picture of this car. If you are looking for a sedan around 40-50k I strongly urge you to go with this car. Overall-9/10
Excellent Vehicle
Car is beautiful the only minor setback is gas mileage but if that's of concern then you shouldn't even consider buying this car. I Love Mine !!! Charles In Honolulu Hawaii
