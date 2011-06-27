  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2016 Chevrolet SS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 engine delivers thrilling acceleration
  • remarkably capable handling for a full-size sedan
  • interior looks and feels upscale and has ample rear seat space
  • you can get it with a manual transmission.
  • Standard V8 engine delivers poor fuel economy
  • single trim level means limited ability to customize to your liking.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Do you wish there was such a thing as a four-door Camaro? Well, the 2016 Chevy SS sedan comes pretty close. It can smoke its rear tires with the best of them, but it also boasts a roomy interior and an impressive level of overall refinement. Ready to learn more about this muscle-bound family sedan?

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Chevrolet SS is a large family sedan for the driving enthusiast. It has the equipment you'd expect from a muscle car, including a powerful V8, rear-wheel drive, a no-cost optional six-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential. But its large dimensions and extensive standard features also mean it has the ability to accommodate and entertain occupants other than the driver. That combination sounds American enough, but the SS actually hails from General Motors' Australian arm, Holden. There it's called the Commodore.

Some will say the styling of the 2016 Chevrolet SS is artfully restrained, while others may find it a bit too mild-mannered.

Whatever the name, we're thankful for its presence on our shores, as the SS is huge fun. With the traction control turned off it'll do burnouts to your heart's content, but once the smoke clears you'll also find sophisticated handling from this large sedan. Summer tires and good weight balance make the SS enjoyable on back roads and freeway onramps. Brembo brakes halt the SS with sports car-like urgency. And adaptive suspension (Magnetic Ride Control) provides good control when you're driving fast, but comfort on the daily commute. Its nondescript exterior design makes the SS the performance sleeper of the Chevrolet lineup (your neighbors will probably think you bought a previous-generation Malibu), but it's perfect for those who prefer a stealthy approach to speed.

There are just a couple of other large sedans that offer a combination of family functionality and high performance at the price of the SS. The Dodge Charger is an intriguing option. It's more powerful with its available 6.4-liter V8 and more distinctively styled, but it's also significantly heavier and doesn't offer a manual transmission, making it less appealing to driving enthusiasts. The Ford Taurus SHO takes a different approach, employing a turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive. It's nearly quick, but just isn't as engaging to drive or own. Overall, we think you'll be happiest with either the SS or Charger, with the final decision simply coming down to what you want most from your big muscle-bound sedan.

2016 Chevrolet SS models

The 2016 Chevrolet SS is offered in a single well-equipped trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch cast-aluminum wheels, summer performance tires, an adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes (front and rear), xenon headlights, heated power mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, remote start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery.

Standard MyLink touchscreen functionality lends a high-tech air to the 2016 SS sedan's otherwise rather generic control layout.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an automated parallel-parking system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a head-up display, a navigation system, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, voice controls including Siri Eyes Free, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and WiFi hotspot capability) and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod/USB connectivity.

The only significant options for the SS are a manual transmission, sunroof and a full-size spare tire mounted on a matching alloy wheel.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 SS receives visual updates in the form of a new front bumper, LED accent lighting, hood vents, and 19-inch wheels. Variable exhaust is now standard, as is an updated version of the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Chevrolet SS is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 415 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

In Edmunds.com testing, an SS with the automatic transmission sprinted to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, well ahead of the Taurus SHO but a tick or two behind the 6.4-liter Charger. With the ability to launch harder, the manual cuts the 0-60-mph acceleration to 4.7 seconds.

EPA fuel-economy ratings were not available for the 2016 SS as of this writing, but they shouldn't change from the 2015 model. Those ratings stand at 17 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway) for the automatic and 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) for the manual. That's pretty thirsty, though not unexpected in this segment.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Chevrolet SS includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Additional features include a multimode head-up display, a rearview camera, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds.com testing, a Chevrolet SS came to a halt from 60 mph in 106 feet, an impressive result from this large four-door sedan.

Driving

Don't be intimidated by the 2016 SS's hefty exterior dimensions because, unlike the Charger, it doesn't feel large at speed. You do get a sense of the car's considerable length, but when you're sweeping around turns, its remarkable agility and precision are what come to the fore. Happily, the adaptive suspension offers three settings that let the driver select the appropriate firmness for the occasion. These sophisticated shocks don't penalize the ride either.

The subdued lines of the 2016 Chevrolet SS belie the eight-cylinder beast within.

Wind and road noise are largely held at bay inside the SS, allowing the sweet sounds of the 6.2-liter V8 to filter through. This is an addictive mill, with a classic American exhaust burble, prodigious low-end torque and genuine high-rpm enthusiasm made better through a new exhaust system that gets louder when you stomp the gas pedal.

The manual transmission comes with a short 3.70 rear-axle ratio to enhance acceleration, but no matter which way you slice it, this engine is satisfying. You've got to love the availability of that stickshift if you're a purist &mdash; other than the BMW M5, there's not another sizable 2016 sedan on the market with V8 power and three pedals.

Interior

The cabin design of the 2016 Chevy SS is subdued, but leather upholstery comes standard, and it's complemented by contrast stitching and simulated suede inserts on the doors and wraparound dashboard. It's a pretty nice look overall, though build quality isn't quite as solid as we'd expect for a vehicle in this price range.

The 2016 Chevrolet SS features simple analog gauges that are easy to read as the big V8 roars toward redline.

The instrument panel features a high-resolution color trip computer flanked by two sporty analog gauges for vehicle and engine speed, with an additional measure of safety provided by the standard head-up display. The 8-inch MyLink touchscreen with smartphone app integration is crisply rendered and user-friendly. Chevy says it's improved the screen this year for quicker processing times, but overall we still prefer the more user-friendly touchscreen in the Dodge Charger.

In terms of passenger space, the SS lives up to its large-car billing. The front seats have enough room for just about anyone, while a pair of 6-footers can lounge in back for extended periods without discomfort. Trunk space isn't quite as enormous at 16.4 cubic feet, but that's still more room than most owners will ever need.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet SS.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Fun Car!
KSB,07/08/2016
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I was searching for something that would meet up to my old car. I had a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo - SS SC with all the bells and whistles, comforts and get up and go that I wanted in a car. I test drove 8 different vehicles within the price range I was willing to pay. Although the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 both came close - you see those cars at every turn - everyone owns one. I wanted something different than the rest on the road. I also had great luck with the Chevrolet, so decided to go back to the Chevrolet dealer to see what else they might have comparable to the Monte Carlo. I test drove an Impala - too big and not enough take off. I test drove a Cadillac - it was comfortable enough, had pretty good take off - but to get heated seats - it was going to cost approximately another $10,000 - not worth it. I had already test drove a Camaro - awesome power - but my gosh that thing was so cramped and uncomfortable to ride in - it was all about the engine and the great looking outside. So I decided I would try the Chevy SS - and am I glad I did - Oh what Fun!! The one I test drove was a manual and it was great, however, I have gotten lazy over the years, was used to an automatic and didn't want to shift gears anymore - besides it was an unattractive blue. If it had been that beautiful dark navy blue I've seen in the Dodge - I might have considered it. However, I am partial to a black car. Since the closest dealer with a black automatic SS was an hour away in hell traffic, I bit the bullet to go and test drive one. It was worth the drive - although I didn't like the price they offered and left the dealership. But I couldn't stop thinking about that car. It took a couple of days for the dealership to call me and ask what I didn't like about the car. I explained that I liked the car but here is how I work - I offer them a price, they don't add on all of their extras that I don't want and then I will decide what I need to put down and borrow for a loan. I gave them an offer. They didn't take what I offered, but came back with a price I was willing to pay. No, there is nothing fancy about the car, it doesn't have the distinct look of a bad boy Camaro - yes, everyone thinks at first that it's an Impala, but I don't mind. It's a tad smaller than my Monte Carlo, which I wanted. Yes, it's a gas hog, but that's to be expected - I am hoping it will get better once I decide I am done testing it's power. You might think it is a grandma car (and I am a grandma) however, when I go blasting passed them on the highway, they know by the sound and the speed that it's not your ordinary grandma car. I was actually sad leaving my Monte Carlo at the dealership - but after two days - my SS and I are doing just fine! As of June 2017 I have owned the car a year and I still love it and it's still fun to drive. I am glad I made the choice of the Chevy SS - it may not look like a beast - but it feels great!! I was asked to update my review - Today is January 2018 and still love my car!! Still loved my car when it was totaled on 10/05/2018!! Sad day, however, the car did it's job and saved my life! I would have bought another one if there had been a new one out there, no luck...so life goes on.
Sleeper Sports Sedan from Australia
JW,11/07/2016
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
After 18 months of owning a 2016 Chevrolet SS with the 6-speed automatic, I remain very pleased. The exhaust note in Sport, Performance or Track mode makes me smile every time I start the car and step on the gas. It's also nice to flip to touring to quiet it down a little and smooth out the bumps when cruising on the interstate. Highs include: handling; accelleration; engine/exhaust rumble; exclusivity of having one of only an estimated 10,000 Chevy SS's imported to the US for model years 2014-17 as the 2017's are the last ones being made; and the amazing amount of tech that comes standard. Lows include: no Homelink(!!) so you are stuck with a clunky garage door opener remote; the 6-speed automatic is slow to downshift, sometimes clunks into gear, and overall not very responsive to the 415 hp and 415 lb/ft of torque begging to come out and play; and the brakes started squealing well before needing to be replaced. Overall, finding this car with a 20% GM discount tag makes it the best performance sedan for the money, and one of the few rear wheel drive, naturally aspirated V8's left. The fuel economy is terrible, but people willing to buy this car aren't looking for a Prius so I don't consider it to be a negative. *Update: 6 months later, my review hasn't changed. I put 245/45R18 Michelin X-Ice Xi3 winter tires mounted on all black wheels that looked great and so I could actually drive it during the winter. Tires did great, and I enjoyed having RWD in the snow. It's a lot of fun steering with your throttle. To be clear, this is not an AWD crossover or SUV. It has low ground clearance, RWD, and lots of power. Not the best combination for driving in deep snow. Depending on your winter weather driving needs and how severe the weather can get, the SS might be better hanging out in the garage, waiting for Spring to arrive.
Sedan version of the Dodo bird
Bethany,10/18/2016
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
We never owned a Chevy in the past but when I was forced back into the car market thanks to VW TDI scandal I decided I wanted a sedan with rear wheel drive and a MANUAL transmission something no longer offered in the Passat, Mazda M6, or Nissan Maxima all of which I would have seriously considered. Thanks to a google search I found the Chevy SS and do not regret this purchase. In fact, the more I drive the car, the more I love it. My husband and I are now fighting over driving the SS so we are considering purchasing a second as Chevy is still offering 20% off until the end of the October. This car becomes extinct in 2017 and, sadly, I fear a manual transmission sedan will go with it. Update 4/19/2017: I passed this Chevy SS to my husband and we found a red Chevy SS that still had the 20% off tag which we purchased in November 2016. No more fighting over the car! We both love it. I enjoy the car more now than when I first purchased. I understand that it is not for everyone, but it is perfect for me. October 2017 update: we still own both Chevy SS cars and absolutely still love them. I had an issue with my power steering which Chevy repaired as was still under warranty and my only gripe is the dealership which bumbled with the repair (ordering the wrong part then not ordering all the parts needed) causing a delay in the repair. My car was at the dealership for over a week and I was never offered a loaner car. Thankfully I own 4 vehicles but it would have been considerate to at least offer a vehicle.
Verifiable Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
Jason W,01/03/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Needed a new car, thanks to the VW TDI scandal and it just so happened to coincide with the elimination of my 110 mile round-trip commute. As a car enthusiast, I was looking for something fun to drive that also could haul the family in comfort. With fuel economy no longer a factor, I landed on the SS. My dealer couldn't locate a 6M in black, silver or blue within a 250 mile radius that also had the 20% off MSRP tag, so I ended up with an automatic. I was able to enjoy the summer tires for the first 800 miles before swapping them out for Michelin Ice Xi3 snow tires on 18" wheels. 1200 miles on the snow tires has been surprisingly good, and not all that different than my Passat TDI on the same tires. Of course the best part is firing up that big, throaty V8 and hitting the nearest on-ramp for a quick blast to 70+ mph. With the summer OEM tires back on, handling, braking, and acceleration instantly improved and I am enjoying this car every time I drive it. I have found the Performance setting to provide the best responsiveness for the automatic transmission and it handles excellent. Touring and Sport cause the auto to be very slow to respond on downshifts. With 2017 being the last model year for this modern day V8, RWD muscle car and fewer than 15,000 of these cars imported to the U.S. since the 2014's first came over, the opportunity to own a unique piece of Chevy history is running out. I'm very happy that I was able to pick one up and use it as my daily driver.
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet SS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
415 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chevrolet SS features & specs

More about the 2016 Chevrolet SS

Used 2016 Chevrolet SS Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet SS is offered in the following submodels: SS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet SS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet SSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet SS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet SS.

