Used 2014 Chevrolet SS for Sale Near Me

SUPER LOW MILES!!! 6.2 V8! 415 SCREEEEEAMING HORSES! Heads up display! HID headlights! Navigation! TOO MUCH TO LIST! Clean carfax! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet SS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 6G3F15RW9EL958364

Stock: B00214P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020