Used 2016 Chevrolet SS for Sale Near Me
24 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,495$370 Below Market
- 34,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900$632 Below Market
- 21,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,994
- 58,555 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
- 11,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,998
- 11,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,716
- certified
2015 Chevrolet SS252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,999
- 68,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,991$287 Below Market
- 49,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,400
- 63,645 miles
$32,470
- 34,815 miles
$42,998
- 28,645 miles
$41,999
- 39,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,998
- 58,416 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,991
- 37,151 milesDelivery Available*
$37,590
- 84,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,997$2,801 Below Market
- 11,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$40,950
- 13,298 miles
$39,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet SS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet SS
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet SS
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.79 Reviews
Report abuse
KSB,07/08/2016
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I was searching for something that would meet up to my old car. I had a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo - SS SC with all the bells and whistles, comforts and get up and go that I wanted in a car. I test drove 8 different vehicles within the price range I was willing to pay. Although the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 both came close - you see those cars at every turn - everyone owns one. I wanted something different than the rest on the road. I also had great luck with the Chevrolet, so decided to go back to the Chevrolet dealer to see what else they might have comparable to the Monte Carlo. I test drove an Impala - too big and not enough take off. I test drove a Cadillac - it was comfortable enough, had pretty good take off - but to get heated seats - it was going to cost approximately another $10,000 - not worth it. I had already test drove a Camaro - awesome power - but my gosh that thing was so cramped and uncomfortable to ride in - it was all about the engine and the great looking outside. So I decided I would try the Chevy SS - and am I glad I did - Oh what Fun!! The one I test drove was a manual and it was great, however, I have gotten lazy over the years, was used to an automatic and didn't want to shift gears anymore - besides it was an unattractive blue. If it had been that beautiful dark navy blue I've seen in the Dodge - I might have considered it. However, I am partial to a black car. Since the closest dealer with a black automatic SS was an hour away in hell traffic, I bit the bullet to go and test drive one. It was worth the drive - although I didn't like the price they offered and left the dealership. But I couldn't stop thinking about that car. It took a couple of days for the dealership to call me and ask what I didn't like about the car. I explained that I liked the car but here is how I work - I offer them a price, they don't add on all of their extras that I don't want and then I will decide what I need to put down and borrow for a loan. I gave them an offer. They didn't take what I offered, but came back with a price I was willing to pay. No, there is nothing fancy about the car, it doesn't have the distinct look of a bad boy Camaro - yes, everyone thinks at first that it's an Impala, but I don't mind. It's a tad smaller than my Monte Carlo, which I wanted. Yes, it's a gas hog, but that's to be expected - I am hoping it will get better once I decide I am done testing it's power. You might think it is a grandma car (and I am a grandma) however, when I go blasting passed them on the highway, they know by the sound and the speed that it's not your ordinary grandma car. I was actually sad leaving my Monte Carlo at the dealership - but after two days - my SS and I are doing just fine! As of June 2017 I have owned the car a year and I still love it and it's still fun to drive. I am glad I made the choice of the Chevy SS - it may not look like a beast - but it feels great!! I was asked to update my review - Today is January 2018 and still love my car!! Still loved my car when it was totaled on 10/05/2018!! Sad day, however, the car did it's job and saved my life! I would have bought another one if there had been a new one out there, no luck...so life goes on.
Related Chevrolet SS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Erie PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Saint Paul MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Salem OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Green Bay WI
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet SS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2018 Brownsville TX
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.