Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for Sale Near Me

Really, my truck is a '88 Blazer, but this is the closest thing to it. I had a new 2.8L V6 put in it, and it's been running smoothly ever since. Excellent reliability. It starts up and runs without a struggle, even on cold days. Excellent power, for an older truck. This is definatly NOT a gas saver, but it rates about 20-22 MPG to and from school and work. Extremely versitile, and fun to drive. I wish they still made this body style. It can be beat.

Read more