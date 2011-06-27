Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Malibu of Shame
I bought a used 2009 Malibu LS for my daughter and have had nothing but trouble. Recall after recall for some odd reason does not apply to my car and I've spent well over $1000 to replace steering column, power steering, stability control, traction control module. The biggest joke on these cars is replacing the front headlights because you have to take off the front end to get to the headlights to replace the bulbs. I was determined to not take it to the dealer so my son and I found a YouTube Video and 1 hr later had one replaced. This is ridicules because on my Honda and Acura it takes me all of 3 minute tops!!! My stereo also quit working so I ordered one for a reasonable price on E-Bay but as you might imagine it's not just a swap. No that would be way too convenient. You have to schedule an appointment with the dealer to have it programmed which is around $45 labor charge. The Malibu is a great looking car and has good styling and features BUT Chevrolet and their engineers should be embarrassed they have produced such a mechanical FAILURE!! Chevrolet should recall every Malibu manufactured from 2009-2012 and admit the created a "LEMON"!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good car for getting around
I have had this car for almost 6 years now and got it with 72,000 miles on it. I now have around 158k miles on it. Here is a list of Pros and Cons Pros -Interior is good looking -gets around 22-25 mpg (in town) -stock speakers are nice and loud Cons -The turning radius is terrible where it handles worse than a truck -the parts inside the vehicle are all cheaply made so they break quicker -seats are a little uncomfortable for longer rides. The seats fold inward where it creates a divet where the back seat and the butt seat connect (not good for lower back) -no lumbar support. Here’s what I’ve had to fix so far -all new door lock actuators (prices at $350 a piece professionally) -turning signal knob -catalytic converter and exhaust manifold -tire rods multiple times
Worst Car I have Ever Owned!
I bought this car new in Dec 2008. After having it just under a year, completely died on me when I was driving in my neighborhood. They had to replace a wiring harness in it. Then a year later the battery died. Another year later the car's transmission started to shift hard. They told me it was normal. I've had the car in & out of the shop since the end of January 2012, It is now almost the end of March and the car still is having issues. They replaced the torque converter, exhaust manafold, and the fuel injector wiring. Guess what? The car is now leaking pink fluid, hard shifting, and now there is a dull rattling sound coming from under the hood passenger side when ever the road is uneven
life saving
I want to thank the designers of the 2009 Chevy Malibu. We were in a bad car accident today and the car saved our lives it handels car accidents very well. We got tboned and everyone we shaken up but ok. It is just an amazing car overall
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
120,000 long, expensive miles
Here's a summary of how this car has done so far, with 120,00 miles on it after being bought brand new (6 miles) in April of 2009 (6 1/2 years ago). Keep in mind I"m a neat freak who washes his car daily, doesn't smoke, and cleans the inside weekly. It's a 4 cyl, 6 speed auto, LT2. The Traction Contol Module / ABS module has been replaced 6 times! Yes, it's been recalled now, but has been replaced twice since then, too. The transmission completely failed (wouldn't shift out of 1st gear) at 94,000 miles. New one installed under warranty occasionally slips, too. Both brake lights have been replaced. This is an easy fix. Both headlights went out the same day. This does require removing the front bumper as indicated elsewhere on here. Cost was $200 per the pair. The radio occasionally stops working. Bluetooth capability hasn't worked since the most recent reprogram by the dealer. The rear door locks must be manually activated on one side (passenger). The key fob failed at 8, 000, 15, 000, 22,000 miles, then the transmitter unit on the car itself failed at 60,000 miles and hasn't worked since. Now the car can only be unlocked manually on the driver door. The leather on the shift handle began wearing off at 100,000 miles. The leather on the driver seat began wrinkling at 90,000 miles and has completely torn since then. The turnsignals won't shut off automatically after making a turn ... sometimes. Sometimes they do, sometimes they dont. The power steering sometimes fails for a few minutes, then begin working again. The engine, however, has worked very well. Original battery, original belts, no oil use. ,
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer