Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Malibu
4.4
199 reviews
Malibu of Shame

Brent Evans, 07/13/2015
LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought a used 2009 Malibu LS for my daughter and have had nothing but trouble. Recall after recall for some odd reason does not apply to my car and I've spent well over $1000 to replace steering column, power steering, stability control, traction control module. The biggest joke on these cars is replacing the front headlights because you have to take off the front end to get to the headlights to replace the bulbs. I was determined to not take it to the dealer so my son and I found a YouTube Video and 1 hr later had one replaced. This is ridicules because on my Honda and Acura it takes me all of 3 minute tops!!! My stereo also quit working so I ordered one for a reasonable price on E-Bay but as you might imagine it's not just a swap. No that would be way too convenient. You have to schedule an appointment with the dealer to have it programmed which is around $45 labor charge. The Malibu is a great looking car and has good styling and features BUT Chevrolet and their engineers should be embarrassed they have produced such a mechanical FAILURE!! Chevrolet should recall every Malibu manufactured from 2009-2012 and admit the created a "LEMON"!

Good car for getting around

Connor Sweeney , 01/19/2018
LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I have had this car for almost 6 years now and got it with 72,000 miles on it. I now have around 158k miles on it. Here is a list of Pros and Cons Pros -Interior is good looking -gets around 22-25 mpg (in town) -stock speakers are nice and loud Cons -The turning radius is terrible where it handles worse than a truck -the parts inside the vehicle are all cheaply made so they break quicker -seats are a little uncomfortable for longer rides. The seats fold inward where it creates a divet where the back seat and the butt seat connect (not good for lower back) -no lumbar support. Here’s what I’ve had to fix so far -all new door lock actuators (prices at $350 a piece professionally) -turning signal knob -catalytic converter and exhaust manifold -tire rods multiple times

Worst Car I have Ever Owned!

sthrn05stnggrl, 03/19/2012
I bought this car new in Dec 2008. After having it just under a year, completely died on me when I was driving in my neighborhood. They had to replace a wiring harness in it. Then a year later the battery died. Another year later the car's transmission started to shift hard. They told me it was normal. I've had the car in & out of the shop since the end of January 2012, It is now almost the end of March and the car still is having issues. They replaced the torque converter, exhaust manafold, and the fuel injector wiring. Guess what? The car is now leaking pink fluid, hard shifting, and now there is a dull rattling sound coming from under the hood passenger side when ever the road is uneven

life saving

thomas, 02/25/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I want to thank the designers of the 2009 Chevy Malibu. We were in a bad car accident today and the car saved our lives it handels car accidents very well. We got tboned and everyone we shaken up but ok. It is just an amazing car overall

120,000 long, expensive miles

trophel, 09/23/2015
LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Here's a summary of how this car has done so far, with 120,00 miles on it after being bought brand new (6 miles) in April of 2009 (6 1/2 years ago). Keep in mind I"m a neat freak who washes his car daily, doesn't smoke, and cleans the inside weekly. It's a 4 cyl, 6 speed auto, LT2. The Traction Contol Module / ABS module has been replaced 6 times! Yes, it's been recalled now, but has been replaced twice since then, too. The transmission completely failed (wouldn't shift out of 1st gear) at 94,000 miles. New one installed under warranty occasionally slips, too. Both brake lights have been replaced. This is an easy fix. Both headlights went out the same day. This does require removing the front bumper as indicated elsewhere on here. Cost was $200 per the pair. The radio occasionally stops working. Bluetooth capability hasn't worked since the most recent reprogram by the dealer. The rear door locks must be manually activated on one side (passenger). The key fob failed at 8, 000, 15, 000, 22,000 miles, then the transmitter unit on the car itself failed at 60,000 miles and hasn't worked since. Now the car can only be unlocked manually on the driver door. The leather on the shift handle began wearing off at 100,000 miles. The leather on the driver seat began wrinkling at 90,000 miles and has completely torn since then. The turnsignals won't shut off automatically after making a turn ... sometimes. Sometimes they do, sometimes they dont. The power steering sometimes fails for a few minutes, then begin working again. The engine, however, has worked very well. Original battery, original belts, no oil use. ,

