2001 Chevrolet Lumina Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,361 - $3,230
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
D. Johnson,03/05/2010
Have had this car for several years and now have over 204,000 miles on it. Highway mileage is 30 + which on a car of this size and weight is good. The only drawback for me is getting in and out of the car, comfort while driving is good even though the seat is worn. Repairs have been minimal. The intake gasket had to be replaced and other than that only brakes, tires, oil changes and other normal maint. has been necessary.
Pete Anderson,01/10/2008
I bought this car used in 2003, and have driven it for about 15,000 miles a year since then. I have only had minor issues with the car including replacing brakes, new tires, and i had a fluke where the ignition switch had to be replaced one time. Overall i've been very happy with this vehicle, one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned.
59FATMAN,11/12/2004
This is my second Lumina and is used as our primary family car. I believe it is very good on fuel relative to its size. It has had no mechanical or trim problems and was available at a very reasonable price. The engine is the 3.1 liter with 175 hp. My assessment is based on the experience of having owned 54 vehicles of my own over a period of time. The combination of economy, reliability and price is hard to beat.
Vinnie,04/19/2006
I have had this car for almost 5 years, the gas mileage on hiway for me is around 34 or 35 and city driving is around 25. I love my Lumina and have had very few problems with it. After all I bought it as an auction vehicle that was previously used for a rental company.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
