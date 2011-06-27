  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Lumina for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,361 - $3,230
Used Lumina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(38%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old Faithful
D. Johnson,03/05/2010
Have had this car for several years and now have over 204,000 miles on it. Highway mileage is 30 + which on a car of this size and weight is good. The only drawback for me is getting in and out of the car, comfort while driving is good even though the seat is worn. Repairs have been minimal. The intake gasket had to be replaced and other than that only brakes, tires, oil changes and other normal maint. has been necessary.
Great car - good MPG for a car this big
Pete Anderson,01/10/2008
I bought this car used in 2003, and have driven it for about 15,000 miles a year since then. I have only had minor issues with the car including replacing brakes, new tires, and i had a fluke where the ignition switch had to be replaced one time. Overall i've been very happy with this vehicle, one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned.
GREAT TRANSPORTATION VALUE
59FATMAN,11/12/2004
This is my second Lumina and is used as our primary family car. I believe it is very good on fuel relative to its size. It has had no mechanical or trim problems and was available at a very reasonable price. The engine is the 3.1 liter with 175 hp. My assessment is based on the experience of having owned 54 vehicles of my own over a period of time. The combination of economy, reliability and price is hard to beat.
Love my Lumina
Vinnie,04/19/2006
I have had this car for almost 5 years, the gas mileage on hiway for me is around 34 or 35 and city driving is around 25. I love my Lumina and have had very few problems with it. After all I bought it as an auction vehicle that was previously used for a rental company.
See all 21 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina

Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Luminas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Lumina for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Luminas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Lumina for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,573.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,601.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Lumina for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,040.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,193.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Lumina lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles