Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Euro models get standard alloy wheels. Newly optional is a Delco/Bose sound system. Coupes can be ordered in new Z34 trim, which comes standard with a 3.4-liter twin-cam V6, sport suspension and louvered hood.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Chevy Lumina Euro
jamespa48,06/27/2011
I have a 1991 chevy lumina euro with 136,000 and I am repairing anything it needs. I think this will be my last car I bought it new in 1991 when I was 42 years old and now I am retired and 62. I am never going to get another car I will keep this till I die.
Great Car
pjkt01,09/30/2003
I just bought my 1991 Chevy Lumina Eurosport w/ TURBO, its a nice ride with excellent gas mileage. I just put new brakes and rotors on it and thats all it needed. The brakes arent as touchy as I am used to but oh well, Other than that it rides great, killer pick up and excellent gas mileage.
Excellent car
Brenda Helman,08/29/2005
I bought my car off a neighbor of mine who wanted to by a pickup and needed a little extra than what the dealer wanted to give for a trade in. I thought the car had a lot of miles on it. I knew the owner had taken very good care of the car. I have never had any trouble with it and it now has over 207000 miles on the original odometer. My Lumina was well worth the purchace.
OK car, bad brakes
Go Bucks!,04/23/2002
I bought this car 3 years ago and have had several problems. First, the rear brakes have had to be fixed numerous times, and still aren't right. But that's common for this car. I had to replace radiator when power steering pump blew up. It had a coolant system leak twice, had to replace intake manifold, and replace fuel pump and lines all in 3 years. But handles great with the 3.1L, has great visibility, and the AC and heating systems are the best I've ever experienced. AC will freeze you to death in 2 minutes!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan, Lumina Coupe. Available styles include Euro 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, Z34 2dr Coupe, and Euro 4dr Sedan.

