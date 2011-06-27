1991 Chevrolet Lumina Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Euro models get standard alloy wheels. Newly optional is a Delco/Bose sound system. Coupes can be ordered in new Z34 trim, which comes standard with a 3.4-liter twin-cam V6, sport suspension and louvered hood.
jamespa48,06/27/2011
I have a 1991 chevy lumina euro with 136,000 and I am repairing anything it needs. I think this will be my last car I bought it new in 1991 when I was 42 years old and now I am retired and 62. I am never going to get another car I will keep this till I die.
pjkt01,09/30/2003
I just bought my 1991 Chevy Lumina Eurosport w/ TURBO, its a nice ride with excellent gas mileage. I just put new brakes and rotors on it and thats all it needed. The brakes arent as touchy as I am used to but oh well, Other than that it rides great, killer pick up and excellent gas mileage.
Brenda Helman,08/29/2005
I bought my car off a neighbor of mine who wanted to by a pickup and needed a little extra than what the dealer wanted to give for a trade in. I thought the car had a lot of miles on it. I knew the owner had taken very good care of the car. I have never had any trouble with it and it now has over 207000 miles on the original odometer. My Lumina was well worth the purchace.
Go Bucks!,04/23/2002
I bought this car 3 years ago and have had several problems. First, the rear brakes have had to be fixed numerous times, and still aren't right. But that's common for this car. I had to replace radiator when power steering pump blew up. It had a coolant system leak twice, had to replace intake manifold, and replace fuel pump and lines all in 3 years. But handles great with the 3.1L, has great visibility, and the AC and heating systems are the best I've ever experienced. AC will freeze you to death in 2 minutes!
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
