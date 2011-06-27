  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(51)
1999 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price. Six-passenger seating availability. Strong performance from LTZ model.
  • Rapidly aging platform. Wheezy base engine. Malibu overshadows Lumina in nearly all aspects.
Chevrolet Lumina for Sale
List Price
$2,500
Used Lumina for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

While in college, one of our staffers attended the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. The 1990 Chevrolet Lumina was displayed at the show in coupe and sedan form, and this young man thought the vehicle was some kind of funky, ill-conceived concept car, like those oddly shaped safetymobiles created during the 1970s. Few showgoers even seemed to notice the silly silver Luminas as he inspected the angular styling, all the while wondering if GM had missed the boat on Ford's success with the Taurus. When the Lumina hit the streets for the 1990 model year, he couldn't help but laugh every time one passed him on the street. Amazingly, the Lumina went on to become a bestseller, due in part to strong fleet sales.

These days, a different Lumina prowls Chevy showrooms. A vast improvement over the first-generation model, the current Lumina offers an ergonomically correct, straightforward dashboard. The exterior shape is modern and, dare we say, attractive. Even more amazing, the Lumina performs well in LTZ trim, although poor brake pedal feel and vague, disconnected steering really doesn't transmit any inkling of performance capability.

Still, the numbers are there, and the Lumina LTZ is just as nimble as upscale rivals from Chrysler and Ford. Braking and cornering abilities are not extraordinary for the class, but the LTZ nonetheless keeps itself planted to terra firma with little fanfare. Formerly optional equipment like a 3800 V6, performance-oriented tires and 16-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels are now standard on LTZ. Base and LS models are decidedly duller all around, with a barely adequate 3.1-liter V6, mushy suspension and plastic wheelcovers.

Chevy engineers claim the current-generation Lumina is the result of intensive consumer clinics, and that the car was designed in accordance with the research findings. Styling was not a strong issue among sedan buyers, a point well proven by the popularity of the previous-generation Lumina. Fortunately, Chevy saw fit to give the Lumina a tidy, attractive look that is marred only by a somewhat characterless and protruding proboscis.

Inside, seats could use more support and firmer padding. Controls, however, are easy to see and use, and fabrics are treated with Scotchgard to repel the occasional Dairy Queen spill. Lumina can be equipped with GM's On-Star Mobile Communications system, which uses a cellular phone and global positioning satellite (GPS) to pinpoint the car's location for emergency purposes. The system can also be used to get directions when the driver is lost, or book reservations at a restaurant or on a flight.

With a competent car and a pricing structure that undercuts Ford and Chrysler, Chevy's Lumina offers a blend of function, value and performance (LTZ) most Americans will find appealing.

1999 Highlights

Chevrolet adds standard equipment to the LTZ and introduces Auburn Nightmist Medium Metallic to the base and LS models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(43%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 1999 LUMINA LTZ
kenl56,04/28/2012
I ordered my 1999 Lumina LTZ from GM built to my personal specs. Fully loaded. I had only four problems: 1. Alternator went out after 3 years 2. Switch for the automatic windows went out after 6 years 3. I was told my gas line needed replacement after 11 years (Maybe yes or maybe no) 4. When I floor the car the AC fan slows down ( No big deal since it rebounds after a few seconds) Other than that I have had no other problems. Every time I consider replacing my Lumina I back off asking myself, "WHY". I never had the engine tuned, I change the Oil every 10000 miles whether it needs it or not. The tires get expected life. The Body is in excellent shape minus a couple of parking lot dings
Lumina LTZ lover
marylee,08/13/2009
I bought this car in 2000 for 8500.00 w/40k miles. Its had one tune up and replaced the fuel pump/gas tank the first 2 weeks I had it. Since then its been in two car accidents (one was my fault) and had the front end body work done twice. Over 9 years it has had minimal problems. A/c, stuck window. Nothing Major. This year however, I have spent 1800.00 in repairs. 900 of that at the Chevy dealer. Big mistake. All in all. Its been problem free. Now we may be facing a transmission problem. Motor runs perfectly still. We are nearing 214,000 miles and planning to hit 300 by dec! Body is still Nice. Rides great. Mpg 27 mpg when the engines needs it.. We will rebuild it
love my lumina!
chevygirl,06/19/2009
My lumina has almost 122 thousand miles on it and is a 99 model. I have never had any problems about it except I have had to replace my spark plugs. Besides that I have my oil changed every 3-4 thousand miles and its still rolling. I only fill up with gas about once every week and a half. Its not a 'cool' car but it gets me from a to b, and is very reliable!
Nothing but trouble
gmck25004x4,04/06/2011
I bought my wife this car because it had the 3.8 and it was so beautiful. I hate Luminas and I didnt consider this a Lumina. It looked different with the package on it...however...it smelled like a Lumina, acted like a Lumina, and it was in the shop once a week like a Lumina. Interior is very uncomfortable. Hard for a real man to back into the cockpit without hitting his head and his butt. Seat is too low to the floor. Knees and legs groaned to get out after 200 miles. Gas mileage in town is 21 and on the highway is 27.7. It still got 21 on 30 mile trips. Had to go on 200 mile trips to get 27.7 Go figure... Intake gaskets and plenums are easy to go out on this. If you smell antifreez
See all 51 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Lumina
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1999 Chevrolet Lumina

Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina Base is priced between $2,500 and$2,500 with odometer readings between 133852 and133852 miles.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Luminas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Lumina for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 Luminas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,500 and mileage as low as 133852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

