Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina

2001 Chevrolet Lumina
List Price Estimate
$1,426 - $3,383
Consumer Rating
(21)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina.

5 star reviews: 38%
4 star reviews: 57%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 21 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Old Faithful
D. Johnson,

Have had this car for several years and now have over 204,000 miles on it. Highway mileage is 30 + which on a car of this size and weight is good. The only drawback for me is getting in and out of the car, comfort while driving is good even though the seat is worn. Repairs have been minimal. The intake gasket had to be replaced and other than that only brakes, tires, oil changes and other normal maint. has been necessary.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great car - good MPG for a car this big
Pete Anderson,

I bought this car used in 2003, and have driven it for about 15,000 miles a year since then. I have only had minor issues with the car including replacing brakes, new tires, and i had a fluke where the ignition switch had to be replaced one time. Overall i've been very happy with this vehicle, one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned.

4.25 out of 5 stars, GREAT TRANSPORTATION VALUE
59FATMAN,

This is my second Lumina and is used as our primary family car. I believe it is very good on fuel relative to its size. It has had no mechanical or trim problems and was available at a very reasonable price. The engine is the 3.1 liter with 175 hp. My assessment is based on the experience of having owned 54 vehicles of my own over a period of time. The combination of economy, reliability and price is hard to beat.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Love my Lumina
Vinnie,

I have had this car for almost 5 years, the gas mileage on hiway for me is around 34 or 35 and city driving is around 25. I love my Lumina and have had very few problems with it. After all I bought it as an auction vehicle that was previously used for a rental company.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.1L 6cyl 4A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Lumina a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2001 Lumina both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Lumina fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Lumina gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Lumina has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Chevrolet Lumina reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Lumina is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Lumina.

Is the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2001 Lumina is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina?

The least-expensive 2001 Chevrolet Lumina is the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,890.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $18,890
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Lumina?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Lumina, the next question is, which Lumina model is right for you? Lumina variants include 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Lumina models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Chevrolet Lumina and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 Lumina 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 Lumina.

