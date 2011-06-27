Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|298.8/431.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3330 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|R15 tires
|yes
