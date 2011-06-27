My dad found this for me while I was car shopping. It was meant to be a temporary car but I fell in love. The lumina never failed to start throughout the entire first Maine winter I put it through, though the doors did have a tendency to freeze open, but as soon as the car warmed up they'd thaw and I could shut them properly. I lived in this car for the summer of 2008 and the bench seats are like sleeping on a couch. I've seriously never been in a more comfortable car. I've never had a Major problem with this car, always routine maintenance done a little too late. Had the car for almost two years and she's in rough shape, but I've put her through hell. I love my lumina and highly recommend!

