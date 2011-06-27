  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Lumina
5(38%)4(57%)3(0%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,487 - $3,527
Used Lumina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Old Faithful

D. Johnson, 03/05/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Have had this car for several years and now have over 204,000 miles on it. Highway mileage is 30 + which on a car of this size and weight is good. The only drawback for me is getting in and out of the car, comfort while driving is good even though the seat is worn. Repairs have been minimal. The intake gasket had to be replaced and other than that only brakes, tires, oil changes and other normal maint. has been necessary.

Report Abuse

Great car - good MPG for a car this big

Pete Anderson, 01/10/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2003, and have driven it for about 15,000 miles a year since then. I have only had minor issues with the car including replacing brakes, new tires, and i had a fluke where the ignition switch had to be replaced one time. Overall i've been very happy with this vehicle, one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

GREAT TRANSPORTATION VALUE

59FATMAN, 11/12/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my second Lumina and is used as our primary family car. I believe it is very good on fuel relative to its size. It has had no mechanical or trim problems and was available at a very reasonable price. The engine is the 3.1 liter with 175 hp. My assessment is based on the experience of having owned 54 vehicles of my own over a period of time. The combination of economy, reliability and price is hard to beat.

Report Abuse

Love my Lumina

Vinnie, 04/19/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for almost 5 years, the gas mileage on hiway for me is around 34 or 35 and city driving is around 25. I love my Lumina and have had very few problems with it. After all I bought it as an auction vehicle that was previously used for a rental company.

Report Abuse

Upon Further Review

lrobby, 12/23/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Since driving back from FL last Spring (see my earlier review) this car still impresses. The mileage has remained mich higher than the official ratings. City driving has been over 21 even in harsh conditions. The car drives nicely on snow covered roads. No ABS is a bit of a change since even my 99 Camaro has it. Mechanically, everything has been fine except an occasional extra noise from the starter. Not an emergency.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles