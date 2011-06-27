1992 Chevrolet Lumina Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Euro sedan can be equipped with 3.4-liter twin-cam engine. Base engine loses five horsepower. ABS is standard on Z34 and Euro; optional on base models. A CD player joins the options sheet.
Most helpful consumer reviews
KatieKoolAid,11/03/2003
I have had to buy:struts,window motors, fuel pump, blower motor, dimmer switch, brake lines, rear rotors, front rotors, along with break pads and a heater core. My trunk leaks too, which makes for a car that smells like a foot. I can't use my cigarette lighter or my car phone charger in it because it will blow a fuse. My antilock breaks used to go off when I was driving down the road, pulled the fuse on that one. My driver side seat doesn't recline anymore. Than as of last week, air doesn't come out of the vents anymore and my cruise control decided it didn't wanna work anymore.
Jaybird,07/29/2002
I really like this car. My mom bought it in 1999 with around 80,000 miles on it. It now has over 120,000 and still runs like a dream. She gave the car to me after I turned 16 and I'm always testing the car to see what it's up to. Have been surprised numerous times. No major problems except for brake problems. The emergency brake also sticks sometimes. A/C and heating systems still are wonderful....never a problem. Buy this car.
FIRE1,10/01/2002
Love my Z. Unbelievable to repair. Poor engine compartment design. Everything is so difficult to get at. To replace altenator you have to drop front axle. Timing chain was a $1000 touch. In order to replace battery you have to remove bolted support and washer reservior before accessing battery, Not enough room for battery blanket. Goes like the wind but has a rattly and tinny sound to the muffler as opposed to throaty rumble which would match its look. Despite all, I love it and would not trade it.
jesschrista,06/07/2002
i got this car when i was in high school, because it was cheap. i drove it all through college, and i love it. i drove the heck out of it, and treated it like crap, and it never let me down. i pushed oil changes to the limit, drove it fast, and drove over 100 miles a day for more than a year like that, and it never died. i love that car.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
