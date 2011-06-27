  1. Home
1992 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Euro sedan can be equipped with 3.4-liter twin-cam engine. Base engine loses five horsepower. ABS is standard on Z34 and Euro; optional on base models. A CD player joins the options sheet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(58%)
4(29%)
3(6%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Yeah mine has 244,000 miles on it
KatieKoolAid,11/03/2003
I have had to buy:struts,window motors, fuel pump, blower motor, dimmer switch, brake lines, rear rotors, front rotors, along with break pads and a heater core. My trunk leaks too, which makes for a car that smells like a foot. I can't use my cigarette lighter or my car phone charger in it because it will blow a fuse. My antilock breaks used to go off when I was driving down the road, pulled the fuse on that one. My driver side seat doesn't recline anymore. Than as of last week, air doesn't come out of the vents anymore and my cruise control decided it didn't wanna work anymore.
Great Car!
Jaybird,07/29/2002
I really like this car. My mom bought it in 1999 with around 80,000 miles on it. It now has over 120,000 and still runs like a dream. She gave the car to me after I turned 16 and I'm always testing the car to see what it's up to. Have been surprised numerous times. No major problems except for brake problems. The emergency brake also sticks sometimes. A/C and heating systems still are wonderful....never a problem. Buy this car.
Repairs Ouch
FIRE1,10/01/2002
Love my Z. Unbelievable to repair. Poor engine compartment design. Everything is so difficult to get at. To replace altenator you have to drop front axle. Timing chain was a $1000 touch. In order to replace battery you have to remove bolted support and washer reservior before accessing battery, Not enough room for battery blanket. Goes like the wind but has a rattly and tinny sound to the muffler as opposed to throaty rumble which would match its look. Despite all, I love it and would not trade it.
good little car
jesschrista,06/07/2002
i got this car when i was in high school, because it was cheap. i drove it all through college, and i love it. i drove the heck out of it, and treated it like crap, and it never let me down. i pushed oil changes to the limit, drove it fast, and drove over 100 miles a day for more than a year like that, and it never died. i love that car.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan, Lumina Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, Z34 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, Euro 2dr Coupe, and Euro 4dr Sedan.

