Consumer Rating
(51)
1996 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

While in college, one of our younger staffers attended the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Mich. The 1990 Chevrolet Lumina was displayed at the show in coupe and sedan form, and this young man thought the vehicle was some kind of funky, ill-conceived concept car, like those oddly shaped safetymobiles created during the 1970s. Few showgoers even seemed to notice the Lumina as he inspected the angular styling, all the while wondering if GM had missed the boat on Ford's success with the Taurus. When the Lumina hit the streets for the 1990 model year, he couldn't help but laugh every time one passed him on the street. Amazingly, the Lumina went on to become a bestseller.

These days, a redesigned Lumina prowls Chevy showrooms. It is a vast improvement over the first-generation model, offering dual airbags housed in a modern, straight-forward dashboard. The exterior shape is modern and, dare we say, attractive. Even more amazing, the Lumina performs well, although the feel of the car really doesn't transmit any inkling of performance capability.

Still, the numbers are there, and when equipped with the optional 3.4-liter V6 the Lumina is quicker than rivals from Chrysler and Ford. Braking and cornering abilities are not extraordinary for the class, but the Lumina nonetheless keeps itself planted to terra firma with little fanfare. Good news on the performance front from Chevy boss Jim Perkins; he announced that he wants a Lumina Super Sport on the racks for 1997, equipped with many of the Monte Carlo Z34's go-fast goodies. With the impending demise of the Impala SS, it seems a good bet that the Lumina SS will see the light of day.

Chevy engineers claim the Lumina is the result of intensive consumer clinics, and the car was designed in accordance with the research findings. Styling was not a strong issue among sedan buyers, a point well proven by the popularity of the previous-generation Lumina. Fortunately, Chevy saw fit to give the Lumina a tidy, attractive look that is marred only by a somewhat characterless and protruding proboscis.

For 1996, Chevrolet again took the advice of its customers to refine the Lumina. Long life spark plugs and transmission fluid make the Lumina easier to own. An integrated child safety seat is a new option, and leather can be ordered on LS models. Dual climate controls make front seat occupants more comfortable, and a power sunroof joins the options list. On the LS, four-wheel disc brakes are available with the optional 3.4-liter V6 engine.

With a competent car and a pricing structure that undercuts Ford and Chrysler, Chevy's Lumina offers a fine blend of function, value and performance. This is one GM product that was done right the first time.

1996 Highlights

The ultimate family sedan is now available with an integrated child safety seat. Driver and passenger get their own climate controls. LS models offer available leather, and four-wheel disc brakes when equipped with the 3.4-liter V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(27%)
4(61%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolute Lemon
Al S,09/22/2008
This has got to be the worst car experience ever. We bought this car which was a cream puff. Low original miles on what was verified a local use car or "grocery getter" The car had about 35000 miles and looked and sounded smooth as silk. The first week of our owning the car showed what a disaster this car was. In that time we spent $900 for wheel bearing, directional switch, ignition lock cylinder failure. Two years later, intake manifold gasket failure ($400). That led to the cam shaft bearing failure which meant new engine ($3000). Now after all said and done, a P1870 transmission component slip (possible new trans?) Just one bad design after another! Goodbye American cars!
Incredible Car
Jeff,10/21/2010
Most reliable vehicle I have ever had. Bought it at 90,000 miles in Jan 2003 and have 317,000 miles on it now. Have replaced transmission, water pump and air conditioner in last seven years. Purchase price was $4000 and repairs have come to $3800. A fantastic investment for 227,000 miles of transportation.
Keeps going and going
Travis Wynn,03/10/2006
This is the most reliable car I've ever had. Have 100k on it and it still has factory battery, never needed any major repair, well has never needed any repair except for the intake gasket. Good on fuel for its class. GM should consider make more cheap reliable cars like the Lumina.
Fantastic Buy For $1000
jamescl,10/31/2012
An amazing purchase, got the car not too long ago and ever since has been driving down the road perfectly. Very smooth riding, gear changing and steady braking and acceleration. Everything on the car works except for AC/cool air but since it's soon to be winter, shouldn't be too much of a problem at all for some time. The interior I have seen much better on cars but for what it is, it's not bad at all. Exterior design I just love. The overall build quality seems to be pretty solid beside a few things I can name like seatbelt buckles can be pretty difficult at times but still usable, just fiddle with them for a few seconds and they're good to go. Overall a very good car, recommend!
See all 51 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Lumina
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
