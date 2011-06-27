  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2000 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, six-passenger seating availability, good crashworthiness.
  • Rapidly aging platform, unrefined powertrain, rental car ambiance and appearance.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Lumina for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,281 - $3,071
Used Lumina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With almost no redeeming qualities other that its low price, we would advise you to steer clear of this dinosaur and let it die the slow death that it deserves.

Vehicle overview

While in college, one of our staffers attended the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The 1990 Chevrolet Lumina was displayed at the show in coupe and sedan form, and this young man thought the vehicle was some kind of funky, ill-conceived concept car, like those oddly shaped safetymobiles created during the 1970s. Few showgoers even seemed to notice the silly silver Luminas as he inspected the angular styling - all the while wondering if GM had missed the boat on Ford's success with the Taurus. When the Lumina hit the streets for the 1990 model year, he couldn't help but chuckle every time one passed him on the street. Amazingly, the Lumina went on to become a bestseller, due in part to strong fleet sales.

These days, a different Lumina occupies Chevy showrooms. Chevy engineers claim the current-generation Lumina is the result of intensive consumer clinics, and that the car was designed in accordance with the research findings. A vast improvement over the first-generation model, the current Lumina offers an ergonomically correct, straightforward dashboard. The exterior shape is modern, but somewhat dull. Styling was not a strong issue among sedan buyers, a point well proven by the popularity of the previous-generation Lumina. Fortunately, Chevy saw fit to give the Lumina a tidy, attractive look that is marred only by a somewhat characterless and protruding proboscis.

Inside, seats could use more support and firmer padding. Controls, however, are easy to see and use, and fabrics are treated with Scotchgard to repel the occasional Dairy Queen spill. Lumina can be equipped with GM's OnStar Mobile Communications system, which uses a cellular phone and global positioning satellite to pinpoint the car's location for emergency purposes. The system can also be used to get directions when the driver is lost, or book reservations with a restaurant or an airline.

This is the final year for the Lumina. For 2000, the model lineup is trimmed to a single entry. That base model receives added standard equipment like a rear window defroster, power windows, a cargo net, and an uplevel sound system. Options include an appearance package with alloy wheels, CD player and nicer cloth upholstery. The 3.1-liter V6 gains power and torque, helping to fill the void left by the departure of the 200-horse, 3.8-liter V6 on the options list. Upscale LS and sporty LTZ trims have been discontinued.

With a competent car and a pricing structure that undercuts Ford and Chrysler, Chevy's 2000 Lumina offers a blend of function and value that many Americans might find appealing - at the rental counter.

2000 Highlights

Base models receive additional standard equipment, while the standard 3.1-liter V6 gets more power and torque. The sporty LTZ and upscale LS models are dropped. This is the final year for the Lumina.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

oldie but goodie
mick,04/22/2009
been driving this car for 9 years! Was my company car that we purchased. It's been a great, reliable car, comfortable, good for travel as well as around town. Good mileage, low maintenance. Passing down to one of the kids... Safe car that still has some life in it I'm sure.
good car
DEE, ar,03/25/2010
This is the best car I have ever owned. I have over 135,000 miles on it and it still drives like a dream. I have only done routine maintenance. I did have to get the intake manifold done and the brakes plus get new tires. Now I am told it needs rack and pinion but the car has performed over 8 years for me and I think the repairs are worth it. Love my car. P.S., the check engine lights comes on and off but this hasn't shown a problem
chevy got the name wrong
J BERGLUND,07/17/2004
the confusion chevy did by having a van and auto called by the same name was BAD. They shoulda called it the "Monte Carlo 4 Door" because its the 4 dr version of the 2 dr monte carlo without the larger doors . its a great car and gets 30 mpg only trouble we had was electric windows stopped working due to cheaply made parts.and the interiort fan got plug by leaf debris. vehical corners very nice. seats 6 total
I miss my Chevy.
Eugenegue,09/17/2004
The car was wonderful until the day I crashed it, and then its air bags probably saved my life. Everything I look for in a car is reliability. I bought the car at 40k and drove it to 60k and it was wonderful throughout. The car was also fun to drive with great pick-up and nice handling. It was a great car and I miss it.
See all 11 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Lumina
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Lumina

Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Luminas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Lumina for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Luminas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Lumina for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,234.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,927.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Lumina for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,257.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Lumina?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Lumina lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles