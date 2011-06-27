For what this car lacks in the looks department it more than makes up for in the reliability department! It literally doesn't matter what you do to it, this car refuses to quit running- and I've done a LOT to it... It totes my dogs around, it's been hit by a deer... it's been left in the woods with the windows down in the rain (by the previous owner...). At 147,000 miles the ride's now a little dicey sometimes, but that can be expected with any geriatric car!

