1990 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sedan bowed in March, 1989. Coupe is added this year. Base engine is a 110-horsepower 2.5-liter four cylinder. Optional is a 135-horsepower 3.1-liter V6. Euro models include V6 engine, sport suspension, air conditioning, bigger wheels, and decklid spoiler.

Most helpful consumer reviews

my lumina
bisa,05/20/2002
i feel this car, from the perspective of a young adult, has a large outer body and unattractive appearance. due to my age i feel this car unsuitable in appearance; however i give high marks to reliablity because this car gets me from locations a to b with moderate gas consumtion.
Old "Mina"
Mol,03/20/2009
For what this car lacks in the looks department it more than makes up for in the reliability department! It literally doesn't matter what you do to it, this car refuses to quit running- and I've done a LOT to it... It totes my dogs around, it's been hit by a deer... it's been left in the woods with the windows down in the rain (by the previous owner...). At 147,000 miles the ride's now a little dicey sometimes, but that can be expected with any geriatric car!
WAS a good car
CharlieK18,06/05/2002
My grandparents bought this vehicle in February of 90 with 183 miles on it. As my first vehicle for the past 3 years, I hot rodded it quite a bit. But ofcourse it did not have power, so I built a coolair intake, added a throttle body spacer, changed to a sport exhaustm, and changed the cam to a sport racing cam. This total bumped me up to almost 200 HP. I was able to outrun people with the 3.1L engine. But over the past 3 years, the sport performance parts caught up to the transmission, and the other day, it was completely shattered. The car had approximately 128,000 miles on it. It was my favorite car, and will miss it no matter what else I have.
The Alumina Foil
John,07/11/2009
This car has over 278,000 and may make it to 300,000 it has been through 2 sons learning to drive, and they are not easy on vehicles. It is still running strong, only have had to do minor work, Wonder if Chevy would like it back for a study, They did good on this 3.1 FI engine. Only parts replace fuel pump, 250,000, radiator and 275,000. Keep the oil changed, Tran fluid changed, it goes and goes. If GM could repeat this with all their cars, Bankruptcy would never be in their history.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
