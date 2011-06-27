  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Midsize sedan is redesigned; features dual airbags. Base and LS trim levels are available. ABS is optional on base model; standard on LS. Standard power plant is a 160-horsepower, 3.1-liter V6. Optional on LS is a 210-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6. Air conditioning is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(20%)
4(49%)
3(26%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
3.8
39 reviews
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car
John,08/08/2008
We bought it with 12000 on it. Just got rid of it yesterday with 172k. Most reliable car I have had. No major motor or transmission issues. We kept up with the maintenance. All things end. This year we were fixing things monthly. On the way to shop for brake switch the master cylinder failed and the brakes mostly locked up. Only recurring problem with the Lumina was brakes and rotors. Replaced them all several times and still they warped and the rear in particular would sqeak and had to be cleaned frequently. Mechanic said the Luminas were known for this problem. I will miss my Lumina.
Cylinder heads
GERRY,09/20/2009
In 7 years i had to change everything in the engine, including failure of the cylinder heads at 85,000 miles and at 156,000 miles. That second time (last Thursday), I scraped the car.
15 years and still new
Edgar,01/31/2010
I inherited my 1995 Lumina in 2001 with 4k to 5k on the odometer. The Good. No interior rattles, all power accessories work well, and now with 72,000 miles the engine still runs like new. Smooth ride and tranny. Feels safe. The Bad. It is not the most reliable of vehicles. At just 10000 miles or so i had a leaking intake gasket manifold that cost $800 to fix. minor things such as the power door locks breaking, the AC not working, brakes warping, needing a new ball joint, and fuel injectors needed cleaning. The seats are not very ergonomic and feels like i am sitting in an old catchers mitt. Overall...the engine has adequate performance for freeway merging and makes for a tolerable commute.
My first car
Big Al,01/16/2007
I'm an 18 year old kid that just had their Lumina die on them at 169k mi. I've been driving this car for almost 2.5 years and I have to say I had a lot of memories learning to drive on it. I liked the smooth ride and good snow traction. Some things that went wrong were old brakes, a faulty alternator and its chronic coolant leakage problem, but consider the age (169k miles). Don't get me wrong, overall I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a cheap used car that is roomy and smooth. Watch out for the white ones though, they will always start flaking major amounts of paint after a while (every white Lumina I have seen does this). I haven't seen any other color defect like this.
See all 39 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Lumina
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
