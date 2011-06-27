We bought it with 12000 on it. Just got rid of it yesterday with 172k. Most reliable car I have had. No major motor or transmission issues. We kept up with the maintenance. All things end. This year we were fixing things monthly. On the way to shop for brake switch the master cylinder failed and the brakes mostly locked up. Only recurring problem with the Lumina was brakes and rotors. Replaced them all several times and still they warped and the rear in particular would sqeak and had to be cleaned frequently. Mechanic said the Luminas were known for this problem. I will miss my Lumina.

