1994 Chevrolet Lumina Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,757
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Base coupe is dropped from lineup. Manual transmission disappears.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
kitecat1,07/16/2006
I have had this car for 2 years it had 63,000 miles on it when I bought it for my mail route. It runs great. The only thing I have had to replace was tires, brakes and alternator. I have done routine maintenance on it [shocks plugs and wires] but that is about it. It now has 105,000 miles on it and still runs great. If this car can make it on a mail route with all the stopping and running when it is really hot with no problems I recomend this car to anyone.
tpfeil,03/05/2002
Buy one
RobertGA,05/21/2003
Bought w/ 30K miles 7 years ago. 100K miles now. A blast to drive. From 3K on the tach, feels like a V8. Curvy roads are fun. Rearward visibility is poor. No electrical problems. The tranny just blew. Repair costs are $2700. "Bye Bye Z34" An oil seal cost $1K to fix. The intake leaked and a computer chip went bad - about $1K. Hidden rust cost several hundred dollars. Timing BELTS must be replaced every 50K miles. Alternator went out. No leaks, but needs half a quart of oil a month. Turning radius is poor. Possibly the most fun I've had in a car. Would not buy another one and I'm a bit leery of Chevy now after 20 years of loyalty.
D. Landers,05/29/2003
I purchased this automobile originally as a get around car. After having driven it for 5 years mostly back and forth to work, shopping, and ocassionally sightseeing, I have found that this car was a real find. I have only had to have one expensive service done, that was a brake job. Otherwise, the car is a comfortable ride, has real class, and everyone who has ridden in it has nothing but good to say about it.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
