Consumer Rating
(14)
1994 Chevrolet Lumina Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chevrolet Lumina for Sale
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,757
Used Lumina for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base coupe is dropped from lineup. Manual transmission disappears.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina.

5(43%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great work car
kitecat1,07/16/2006
I have had this car for 2 years it had 63,000 miles on it when I bought it for my mail route. It runs great. The only thing I have had to replace was tires, brakes and alternator. I have done routine maintenance on it [shocks plugs and wires] but that is about it. It now has 105,000 miles on it and still runs great. If this car can make it on a mail route with all the stopping and running when it is really hot with no problems I recomend this car to anyone.
Lumina
tpfeil,03/05/2002
Buy one
Bye Bye Z34
RobertGA,05/21/2003
Bought w/ 30K miles 7 years ago. 100K miles now. A blast to drive. From 3K on the tach, feels like a V8. Curvy roads are fun. Rearward visibility is poor. No electrical problems. The tranny just blew. Repair costs are $2700. "Bye Bye Z34" An oil seal cost $1K to fix. The intake leaked and a computer chip went bad - about $1K. Hidden rust cost several hundred dollars. Timing BELTS must be replaced every 50K miles. Alternator went out. No leaks, but needs half a quart of oil a month. Turning radius is poor. Possibly the most fun I've had in a car. Would not buy another one and I'm a bit leery of Chevy now after 20 years of loyalty.
My Chevy Lumina
D. Landers,05/29/2003
I purchased this automobile originally as a get around car. After having driven it for 5 years mostly back and forth to work, shopping, and ocassionally sightseeing, I have found that this car was a real find. I have only had to have one expensive service done, that was a brake job. Otherwise, the car is a comfortable ride, has real class, and everyone who has ridden in it has nothing but good to say about it.
See all 14 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina

Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Sedan, Lumina Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Euro 4dr Sedan, Z34 2dr Coupe, and Euro 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina trim styles:

  • The Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Base is priced between $3,795 and$3,795 with odometer readings between 81064 and81064 miles.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Luminas are available in my area?

