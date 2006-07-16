Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 81,064 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795
- 141,966 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 173,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,501
- 227,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,449
- 163,289 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,951
- 110,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 157,500 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,595
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Lumina searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Lumina
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Lumina
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.414 Reviews
Report abuse
kitecat1,07/16/2006
I have had this car for 2 years it had 63,000 miles on it when I bought it for my mail route. It runs great. The only thing I have had to replace was tires, brakes and alternator. I have done routine maintenance on it [shocks plugs and wires] but that is about it. It now has 105,000 miles on it and still runs great. If this car can make it on a mail route with all the stopping and running when it is really hot with no problems I recomend this car to anyone.
Related Chevrolet Lumina info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2014
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2012
- Used BMW Z4 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2011
- Used Audi TTS 2012
- Used Chevrolet Express 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn 2016
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2010
- Used Mercury Milan Hybrid 2010
- Used Suzuki Equator 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2011
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2013
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Hialeah FL
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Stockton CA
- Used Chevrolet SS Mountain View CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Huntington Beach CA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Albany NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Paterson NJ
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Mckinney TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Lynchburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2013 Milwaukee WI
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2010 Arlington TX
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012 Orlando FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox