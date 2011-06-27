  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length199.3 in.
Curb weight3440 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
