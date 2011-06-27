Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,347
|$1,757
|Clean
|$520
|$1,188
|$1,549
|Average
|$378
|$869
|$1,134
|Rough
|$235
|$551
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,354
|$1,757
|Clean
|$542
|$1,194
|$1,549
|Average
|$394
|$874
|$1,134
|Rough
|$245
|$554
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,347
|$1,757
|Clean
|$520
|$1,188
|$1,549
|Average
|$378
|$869
|$1,134
|Rough
|$235
|$551
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,356
|$1,757
|Clean
|$544
|$1,195
|$1,549
|Average
|$395
|$875
|$1,134
|Rough
|$246
|$554
|$718