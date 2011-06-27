  1. Home
1990 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Base model replaced by LT trim level. A 2.2-liter engine replaces the base 2.0-liter motor. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces the 2.8-liter V6. Seats get new cloth covers and cushions. All models except the LT comes with air conditioning standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Corsica.

5(28%)
4(61%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.1
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Corsica lt
corsicalt,08/28/2005
A great car that I bought off my parents, and they drove it for 8 years. Reliable, able to handle both highway and city with no problems. See a lot of them around town(go figure). Should NOT have been cut from the line...one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned, will be going to California with it next year for school, plan to have it for a LONG time(200,000 km and going strong!)
Blue Heaven
SCG,01/12/2004
I agree with many of the reviews listed here. The car seems to age quite well (150K). Any repairs needed are often very affordable. My biggest complaint is the paint job. It does not do justice for how the car runs. It has crossed my mind several times to get it repainted. All in all it's a great city car that will last you longer than you think.
Still Going strong
Shawn Deans,10/20/2004
First car had 128k when purchased. Thought it was horrible because of the paint but it ran perfect. Drove it for 2 years and now have 149k miles. It still runs perfect. Headliner has fallen, seats are harsh on lower back after a couple hours. Replaced R-12 refrigerant with R-134 for A/C. Replaced rear shocks because of excessive bounce; solved the problem. Nothing doesn't work!
Good car for a money
ves,05/10/2002
I got this car 3 years ago. It runs well, accelerate faaast. I had minor problems but nothing serious (water pump, muffler...). Great first car.
See all 18 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Corsica
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica is offered in the following submodels: Corsica Hatchback, Corsica Sedan. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Sedan, LT 4dr Hatchback, and LT 4dr Sedan.

