1990 Chevrolet Corsica Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
Base model replaced by LT trim level. A 2.2-liter engine replaces the base 2.0-liter motor. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces the 2.8-liter V6. Seats get new cloth covers and cushions. All models except the LT comes with air conditioning standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Corsica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
corsicalt,08/28/2005
A great car that I bought off my parents, and they drove it for 8 years. Reliable, able to handle both highway and city with no problems. See a lot of them around town(go figure). Should NOT have been cut from the line...one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned, will be going to California with it next year for school, plan to have it for a LONG time(200,000 km and going strong!)
SCG,01/12/2004
I agree with many of the reviews listed here. The car seems to age quite well (150K). Any repairs needed are often very affordable. My biggest complaint is the paint job. It does not do justice for how the car runs. It has crossed my mind several times to get it repainted. All in all it's a great city car that will last you longer than you think.
Shawn Deans,10/20/2004
First car had 128k when purchased. Thought it was horrible because of the paint but it ran perfect. Drove it for 2 years and now have 149k miles. It still runs perfect. Headliner has fallen, seats are harsh on lower back after a couple hours. Replaced R-12 refrigerant with R-134 for A/C. Replaced rear shocks because of excessive bounce; solved the problem. Nothing doesn't work!
ves,05/10/2002
I got this car 3 years ago. It runs well, accelerate faaast. I had minor problems but nothing serious (water pump, muffler...). Great first car.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
