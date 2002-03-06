Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
One of Chevrolet's most popular models in years past, the Corsica, is just about the most boring car on the American road. The base engine drags the Corsica to 60 mph marginally quicker than a Ford Aspire. The interior seats four somewhat comfortably, five in a pinch. No passenger-side airbag is available, but ABS is standard. The sheetmetal is about as dull as it gets, and even badging on this sedan is so subdued that other drivers may have a difficult time figuring out what the heck it is.
The new Cavalier, which costs less than this outdated snoozebox, is a far better choice. The Corsica really has little reason for being, aside from providing cheap wheels to rental car fleets. We suggest you steer clear of the Corsica and try just about any other sedan on the market.
1996 Highlights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Had this Corsi for 16 years now, and not once has it been to the shop for anything more than an alternator. It's a typical Chevy of the mid-eighties/nineties: an inexpensive vehicle for the masses with pretty solid build construction, marred by poor quality control. But considering how much more I would have paid for an equivalent Honda or Toyota, this was a good value. I spend pennies on repair, not hundreds. I agree with others that the paint is awful, but in my case, the clearcoat is what's messed up. It has swirls and water spots even when dry. Cheap ABS plastic knobs keep breaking and falling off. The interior fabric is also chintzy, but isn't that why they make seat covers...
I love my car very much. Every since I bought it I have been confident in my choice. The car is great I hope to have it a long time.
I bought my 96 Corsica last year for $450 cash. The car looks like absolute crap, but it runs great. It has 159000 miles on it and still purrs. I feel that I have already gotten my money back out of this car. The interior headlight and wiper controls on those older Chevys are not designed very well so I have had to rig them up so they will work. No complaining from me though, this car gets me from point a to point b reliably.
I have had this car since it was brand new in 96. It has 73,000 miles on it and the Head Gasket went. It's going to cost me a pretty $700 to get it fixed. The mechanic doing the work said that Corsica's are notorious for this. He alone has replaced 25 head gaskets on Corisca's. If you buy one, what out for it.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Which 1996 Chevrolet Corsicas are available in my area?
