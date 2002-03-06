  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Corsica

1996 Chevrolet Corsica
One of Chevrolet's most popular models in years past, the Corsica, is just about the most boring car on the American road. The base engine drags the Corsica to 60 mph marginally quicker than a Ford Aspire. The interior seats four somewhat comfortably, five in a pinch. No passenger-side airbag is available, but ABS is standard. The sheetmetal is about as dull as it gets, and even badging on this sedan is so subdued that other drivers may have a difficult time figuring out what the heck it is.

The new Cavalier, which costs less than this outdated snoozebox, is a far better choice. The Corsica really has little reason for being, aside from providing cheap wheels to rental car fleets. We suggest you steer clear of the Corsica and try just about any other sedan on the market.

1996 Highlights

Long-life coolant is standard. Last year for Corsica.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica.

5 star reviews: 29%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 34 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • wheels & tires
  • ride quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • doors
  • interior
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • lights
  • spaciousness
  • dashboard
  • transmission
  • comfort
  • warranty
  • electrical system
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • safety
  • value
  • emission system
  • oil

Typical GM: Solid, but under-rated.
Olive,

Had this Corsi for 16 years now, and not once has it been to the shop for anything more than an alternator. It's a typical Chevy of the mid-eighties/nineties: an inexpensive vehicle for the masses with pretty solid build construction, marred by poor quality control. But considering how much more I would have paid for an equivalent Honda or Toyota, this was a good value. I spend pennies on repair, not hundreds. I agree with others that the paint is awful, but in my case, the clearcoat is what's messed up. It has swirls and water spots even when dry. Cheap ABS plastic knobs keep breaking and falling off. The interior fabric is also chintzy, but isn't that why they make seat covers...

My first
terri31,
4dr Sedan

I love my car very much. Every since I bought it I have been confident in my choice. The car is great I hope to have it a long time.

Good car
bamaminchew,

I bought my 96 Corsica last year for $450 cash. The car looks like absolute crap, but it runs great. It has 159000 miles on it and still purrs. I feel that I have already gotten my money back out of this car. The interior headlight and wiper controls on those older Chevys are not designed very well so I have had to rig them up so they will work. No complaining from me though, this car gets me from point a to point b reliably.

What out for the Head Gasket's
Leardron,

I have had this car since it was brand new in 96. It has 73,000 miles on it and the Head Gasket went. It's going to cost me a pretty $700 to get it fixed. The mechanic doing the work said that Corsica's are notorious for this. He alone has replaced 25 head gaskets on Corisca's. If you buy one, what out for it.

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the Chevrolet Corsica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1996 Corsica both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Corsica fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corsica gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corsica has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Corsica. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Corsica reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Corsica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corsica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corsica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1996 Corsica is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1996 Chevrolet Corsica?

The least-expensive 1996 Chevrolet Corsica is the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Corsica?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Corsica, the next question is, which Corsica model is right for you? Corsica variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Corsica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica Overview

    The Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica is offered in the following submodels: Corsica Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1996 Corsica 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1996 Corsica.

