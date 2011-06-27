  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corsica
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corsica for Sale
List Price Estimate
$649 - $1,669
Used Corsica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Daytime running lights debut. Rear suspension is revised, and larger tires are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Corsica.

5(29%)
4(48%)
3(15%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.0
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Frozen Doors
KC,06/09/2010
Old Corsica is getting worn out and needs replacing. Will miss the great heater/AC & good ride (although road noise was bothersome) plus the cheap upkeep. The third alternator has lasted 9 years. Had to replace rear struts & lower manifold, no other big problems other than the doors freeze up in freezing rain/sleet (design issue). Worried that I won't be able to find another car this reliable. Doubt I can find another one in better condition with low mileage but plan to try.
Still the one
RickyDee,10/24/2005
You can count on this car. The 3.1 V 6 is very fast. Chevy put the push rod motor in many cars for a long time. Transmission never a problem. Inside is good up front but awful in the back seat Tires last a long time for me Funny control location for power windows
Murray
mustang14gt,07/04/2013
Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited.
my poor poor cor...sica
bugout,04/04/2002
Bought as program car in 1996, never had problems until last winter. I let the catalyt convertor go bad-in turn causing major engine failure. Wish I would have taking better care of my poor,poor, cor...sica.
See all 27 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Corsica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet Corsica

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica is offered in the following submodels: Corsica Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet Corsicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet Corsica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet Corsicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,407.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,005.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,023.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,246.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet Corsica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corsica lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles