Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited.

