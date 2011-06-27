1995 Chevrolet Corsica Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$649 - $1,669
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Daytime running lights debut. Rear suspension is revised, and larger tires are standard.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
KC,06/09/2010
Old Corsica is getting worn out and needs replacing. Will miss the great heater/AC & good ride (although road noise was bothersome) plus the cheap upkeep. The third alternator has lasted 9 years. Had to replace rear struts & lower manifold, no other big problems other than the doors freeze up in freezing rain/sleet (design issue). Worried that I won't be able to find another car this reliable. Doubt I can find another one in better condition with low mileage but plan to try.
RickyDee,10/24/2005
You can count on this car. The 3.1 V 6 is very fast. Chevy put the push rod motor in many cars for a long time. Transmission never a problem. Inside is good up front but awful in the back seat Tires last a long time for me Funny control location for power windows
mustang14gt,07/04/2013
Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited.
bugout,04/04/2002
Bought as program car in 1996, never had problems until last winter. I let the catalyt convertor go bad-in turn causing major engine failure. Wish I would have taking better care of my poor,poor, cor...sica.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
