1994 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Door-mounted seatbelts are added. Engines gain power; the 2.2-liter unit is up to 120 horsepower, and the optional 3.1-liter V6 now makes 160 horsepower. Sport Handling Package dropped from options list. Manual transmission dropped. Automatic door locks now unlock when car is shut off. Interior lights will shut off automatically after 10 minutes to save the battery. Warning chime sounds if turn signal is left on.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ugly but ....
themarine84,09/09/2010
I bought this car just to get me bye while in college and fell in love with it. I have put more than 50k on it my self and have only had to replace the water pump and the O2 sensor. This car has really decent interior and comfortable seating for everyone. The gas mileage on it is pretty decent for a 3.1 6cyl as well. I will continue to drive this car as long as I can. If they still made them I would get another in a heartbeat.
A Good and Quick Commuter
Matt,12/23/2005
We bought this car with around 100K on it. All it needed was new tires and brakes. Overall it has been a solid reliable car. The only real problems we had with it was a bad wheel bearing and a dead heater fan. The engine and transmission, like most GM vehicles, are solid and reliable. The V6 is quite quick. I'm not sure about the 4 cylinder but I hear they're slow. Fuel economy also isn't bad for a V6. The interior is not a strong point as there was a lot of loose trim panels and the front power window switch cluster broke so the the switches just dangled from the wires.
great first car
19floridagirl,10/03/2004
This was my grandma's car before mine. I was expecting a typical "granny" car but when I got it, my first time driving it was from WI to FL. Despite it's non-sporty look, I was amazed at the power in this car! I had looked at Civics and Camrys before receiving this car and I am definitely glad I got this one. Mine is a 6cyl 3.1 which I don't see on here, but I have amazing power. I haven't had any problems with this car so far. I had to get some body work done after my aunt got in an accident with it, but even having it in a shop for 2 months, I still put on over 20,000 miles in less than a year. I guess big things really do come in small (and plain) packages! I see this car lasting a while.
Chevy Corsica
subaru_sonnie,04/23/2012
Okay so my mom had her 1994 corsica. She had planned on handing it down to me which she did about 5 years ago. I had made a field car out of her. She became known with the name Betsy. Betsy was sitting behind a 3.1 liter v6 with 80,000 miles on it, she had 180,000 on her body (was replaced with bertetta motor at 100,000)still was the beast of my homeade track. With the pedal to the floor i roasted the spare donut tire right off of its rim (E-Brake held high, pedal held low)
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
