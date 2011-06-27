This was my grandma's car before mine. I was expecting a typical "granny" car but when I got it, my first time driving it was from WI to FL. Despite it's non-sporty look, I was amazed at the power in this car! I had looked at Civics and Camrys before receiving this car and I am definitely glad I got this one. Mine is a 6cyl 3.1 which I don't see on here, but I have amazing power. I haven't had any problems with this car so far. I had to get some body work done after my aunt got in an accident with it, but even having it in a shop for 2 months, I still put on over 20,000 miles in less than a year. I guess big things really do come in small (and plain) packages! I see this car lasting a while.

Read more