Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Corsica
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.2/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Maroon Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
