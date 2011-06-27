When this car died on me there were over 226,000 miles on it. Throughout its life-span I had to get a new engine put into it. The car did not brake well at all (very common for Corsicas). The paint faded, and there were other several major and/or minor repairs that I had to get on the car to make it last as long as it did. Except on the interstate, it had a comfortable drive. The interior is bland, and the exterior is even more bland. The radio did not have back speakers (don't understand the logic to that) and, therefore, did not have any bass to it. It's a good car for the average college student, but if you're gonna use it for business I would suggest you don't.

