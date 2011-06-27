  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corsica
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1991 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corsica for Sale
List Price Estimate
$645 - $1,660
Used Corsica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New dashboard debuts, and a driver airbag is added. LTZ model is dropped, leaving one trim level available. Sport Handling Package includes LTZ suspension, trim, and wheels. A CD player joins the options sheet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Corsica.

5(25%)
4(54%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

To hell and back, lived to tell the tale
WoodRat1984,11/29/2009
I bought mine for 550 dollars, and almost 2 years later, I still own it. New radiator (ran all winter with no antifreeze!), new serp. Belt, oil changes and spark plugs, bulb replacements, and a new hood, all under 150 dollars! This car should still be in production. No Major problems, I recommend this car to anyone, doesn't matter if your rich or poor! Outstanding reliability! Man I wish I could have had this car sooner! Good performance! Smoked a 2008 Hyundai sonata! And an acura tsx! And any old Taurus or sable! Ha! And my car was practically free! In the process of tuning it up to beat a mustang hopefully, or to come close! Awesome car!
Depends
phil n,06/21/2008
Bought car for $300 with 240,000 km's on a 2.2. Have changed coil pack (real pain), transmission (more real pain), water pump (another pain) and other little things. Idle is erratic. Motor is unbelievable - neither uses oil nor leaks oil. When I check the oil it is cleaner than the oil in my wife's 2001 Focus! It's totally gutless around town unless you put your foot to the floor but seems to morph into another car on the highway - it'll do 85 without trying. I'm not really complaining because we have 'air care' (smog test) here and that inflates the price of any used car that passes and I was expecting to have to fix it up ua bit.
Great car at a low cost!
Corsicakid,04/17/2002
My 4 cyl. Chevy Corsica, which happens to be my first car has been a great one for the money. I bought it with 100,000 miles and now have close to 150,000 miles. Given the age and the mileage, reliability has been above average. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone, if fuel economy is a major concern for you, then go with the 2.2 4 cyl model, otherwise get the 3.1 V6, it has much better get-up-and-go than the 4 cyl. "Two thumbs up!"
Lasted pretty long
Jessie,12/16/2008
When this car died on me there were over 226,000 miles on it. Throughout its life-span I had to get a new engine put into it. The car did not brake well at all (very common for Corsicas). The paint faded, and there were other several major and/or minor repairs that I had to get on the car to make it last as long as it did. Except on the interstate, it had a comfortable drive. The interior is bland, and the exterior is even more bland. The radio did not have back speakers (don't understand the logic to that) and, therefore, did not have any bass to it. It's a good car for the average college student, but if you're gonna use it for business I would suggest you don't.
See all 24 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Corsica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Corsica

Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica is offered in the following submodels: Corsica Hatchback, Corsica Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan, and LT 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chevrolet Corsicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chevrolet Corsica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica.

Can't find a used 1991 Chevrolet Corsicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,619.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,555.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chevrolet Corsica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corsica lease specials

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles