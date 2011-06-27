Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica Consumer Reviews

Corsica lt corsicalt , 08/28/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A great car that I bought off my parents, and they drove it for 8 years. Reliable, able to handle both highway and city with no problems. See a lot of them around town(go figure). Should NOT have been cut from the line...one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned, will be going to California with it next year for school, plan to have it for a LONG time(200,000 km and going strong!) Report Abuse

Blue Heaven SCG , 01/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I agree with many of the reviews listed here. The car seems to age quite well (150K). Any repairs needed are often very affordable. My biggest complaint is the paint job. It does not do justice for how the car runs. It has crossed my mind several times to get it repainted. All in all it's a great city car that will last you longer than you think. Report Abuse

Still Going strong Shawn Deans , 10/20/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful First car had 128k when purchased. Thought it was horrible because of the paint but it ran perfect. Drove it for 2 years and now have 149k miles. It still runs perfect. Headliner has fallen, seats are harsh on lower back after a couple hours. Replaced R-12 refrigerant with R-134 for A/C. Replaced rear shocks because of excessive bounce; solved the problem. Nothing doesn't work! Report Abuse

Good car for a money ves , 05/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car 3 years ago. It runs well, accelerate faaast. I had minor problems but nothing serious (water pump, muffler...). Great first car. Report Abuse