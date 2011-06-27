  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corsica
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1993 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corsica for Sale
List Price Estimate
$647 - $1,665
Used Corsica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A brake/transmission shift interlock is added. Larger muffler is installed to make Corsica quieter.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Corsica.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 CHEVY CORSICA
IAMGUMBY,02/26/2009
I learned that it was designed to be impervious to rental car customers and fleet business drivers, and to not have any repairs required for the first 60,000 miles. Some have lasted 185,000 and Ive seen them in salvage yards. All had the stainless steel exhaust system and they all sit there as OEM in the salvage yards with the usual 135,000 life span of the 2.2 and 3.1 liter engines. The best year of the 10 year, same body type production Corsica, is the 1993, available via special order only, luxury business version with the 2.2 liter. With the proper tires and suspension system, it rides like a dream and handles great, taking on sharp curves in the high Sierras with ease.
College Car still pump'in
Scott Pearson,05/08/2002
Got this car in college and now, ten years later it's still going strong. I am rough on cars; I drive too fast and over objects all the time - this car can take it. It's a tank. And drives like a good tank - the V6 is very swift when you need it. Of course, some things happened. The hood latch broke and it needs new oil every 3000 miles. I went through a lot of tires (my fault) one alternator and some cooling problems but for the money (under ten grand) this car was beautiful. I hate to sell mine, but at 206,000 without major repair, it's days must be numbered - or maybe not.
"BEST OF THE BEST"
LUV MY CORSY,02/27/2009
I have had my Corsy for 16 years and I have had no Major issues with it. @ 185K miles its still running great! Only normal wear n tear items, I also have the water leak at the windshield thing therefore the 9 for build, The paint issue with the Chevy bright white hit mine also where the paint starting with the Roof peeled off so a 9 for exterior design, I know they had a law suit for the paint but I missed that recall notice by one year when it started...but I adore the body style and the interior room. I will drive it until I cant drive it any longer- I wish there was a comparable vehicle in this day and age- If I could buy another NEW one I would!
Not too proud
meenyt,10/16/2009
Bought this car as a "program" back in 93. Had many problems with it. Water leak in front dash area. Paint peeled, door locks would freeze in winter, transmission was going when traded for Ford in 05. I guess it wasn't the worst car we ever had, that would have gone to 86 Subaru wagon. But it was far from the best. Only kept so long due to finances, or lack thereof. Glad we got rid of it when we did. Only had about 75K on it, and it was about done. Probably never purchase GM product again. Every one (EVERYONE) has had water leak problems.
See all 9 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Corsica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chevrolet Corsica

Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica is offered in the following submodels: Corsica Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Corsicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Corsica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Corsicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,692.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corsica for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,149.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Corsica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corsica lease specials

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles