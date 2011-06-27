This is my first car. I have put about 4,000 miles on it. The 4 Cylinder 2.0 is just fine for a first car. This car is VERY strong. I have driven it VERY hard in the last year or so, and the only problems I've had were minior like a main brake line, $20. And the AC radiator thing gets plugged so you have to clean it to get the air moving again. The style is a little too old for me. Paint peels bad, but no rust. Seems to have a lot of rattles everywhere. For the price and considering that it is an older car, it runs great. No engine problems whatsoever.

