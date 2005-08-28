Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Corsica Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corsica searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corsica
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corsica

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corsica
Overall Consumer Rating
4.118 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (28%)
  • 4
    (61%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Corsica lt
corsicalt,08/28/2005
A great car that I bought off my parents, and they drove it for 8 years. Reliable, able to handle both highway and city with no problems. See a lot of them around town(go figure). Should NOT have been cut from the line...one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned, will be going to California with it next year for school, plan to have it for a LONG time(200,000 km and going strong!)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Corsica
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Chevrolet Corsica info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings