Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,449
|$25,984
|$27,592
|Clean
|$23,814
|$25,299
|$26,851
|Average
|$22,543
|$23,927
|$25,369
|Rough
|$21,272
|$22,555
|$23,887
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,641
|$26,106
|$27,638
|Clean
|$24,001
|$25,416
|$26,895
|Average
|$22,720
|$24,038
|$25,411
|Rough
|$21,439
|$22,660
|$23,926
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,677
|$33,044
|$34,475
|Clean
|$30,853
|$32,172
|$33,549
|Average
|$29,207
|$30,427
|$31,697
|Rough
|$27,560
|$28,682
|$29,846
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,335
|$22,872
|$24,481
|Clean
|$20,780
|$22,268
|$23,824
|Average
|$19,671
|$21,061
|$22,509
|Rough
|$18,562
|$19,853
|$21,194
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,834
|$21,663
|$23,576
|Clean
|$19,318
|$21,091
|$22,942
|Average
|$18,288
|$19,947
|$21,676
|Rough
|$17,257
|$18,803
|$20,410
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,318
|$20,815
|$22,380
|Clean
|$18,816
|$20,265
|$21,779
|Average
|$17,812
|$19,166
|$20,577
|Rough
|$16,807
|$18,068
|$19,375
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,485
|$23,952
|$25,488
|Clean
|$21,901
|$23,320
|$24,803
|Average
|$20,732
|$22,055
|$23,434
|Rough
|$19,563
|$20,791
|$22,065
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,156
|$21,614
|$23,138
|Clean
|$19,632
|$21,043
|$22,517
|Average
|$18,585
|$19,902
|$21,274
|Rough
|$17,537
|$18,761
|$20,031
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,106
|$16,024
|$16,984
|Clean
|$14,713
|$15,601
|$16,528
|Average
|$13,928
|$14,755
|$15,616
|Rough
|$13,143
|$13,909
|$14,704
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,368
|$28,822
|$30,345
|Clean
|$26,657
|$28,061
|$29,530
|Average
|$25,234
|$26,540
|$27,900
|Rough
|$23,812
|$25,018
|$26,270
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,128
|$26,592
|$28,122
|Clean
|$24,475
|$25,890
|$27,367
|Average
|$23,169
|$24,486
|$25,856
|Rough
|$21,863
|$23,082
|$24,346
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,371
|$26,832
|$28,362
|Clean
|$24,712
|$26,124
|$27,601
|Average
|$23,393
|$24,707
|$26,077
|Rough
|$22,074
|$23,291
|$24,554
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,452
|$23,819
|$25,251
|Clean
|$21,869
|$23,191
|$24,573
|Average
|$20,702
|$21,933
|$23,216
|Rough
|$19,535
|$20,675
|$21,860
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,194
|$24,662
|$26,197
|Clean
|$22,591
|$24,011
|$25,494
|Average
|$21,385
|$22,709
|$24,086
|Rough
|$20,179
|$21,407
|$22,679
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,953
|$24,421
|$25,956
|Clean
|$22,356
|$23,776
|$25,259
|Average
|$21,163
|$22,487
|$23,865
|Rough
|$19,970
|$21,198
|$22,470
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,883
|$23,453
|$25,095
|Clean
|$21,314
|$22,834
|$24,421
|Average
|$20,177
|$21,596
|$23,073
|Rough
|$19,039
|$20,358
|$21,725
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,354
|$28,717
|$30,146
|Clean
|$26,643
|$27,959
|$29,336
|Average
|$25,221
|$26,443
|$27,717
|Rough
|$23,799
|$24,927
|$26,097
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,935
|$20,374
|$21,881
|Clean
|$18,443
|$19,836
|$21,293
|Average
|$17,459
|$18,761
|$20,118
|Rough
|$16,475
|$17,685
|$18,942
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,292
|$31,701
|$33,177
|Clean
|$29,505
|$30,864
|$32,286
|Average
|$27,930
|$29,191
|$30,504
|Rough
|$26,356
|$27,517
|$28,722
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,584
|$25,071
|$26,627
|Clean
|$22,971
|$24,410
|$25,912
|Average
|$21,745
|$23,086
|$24,482
|Rough
|$20,519
|$21,762
|$23,051
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,462
|$16,897
|$18,400
|Clean
|$15,060
|$16,451
|$17,905
|Average
|$14,256
|$15,559
|$16,917
|Rough
|$13,452
|$14,667
|$15,929