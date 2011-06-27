  1. Home
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,449$25,984$27,592
Clean$23,814$25,299$26,851
Average$22,543$23,927$25,369
Rough$21,272$22,555$23,887
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,641$26,106$27,638
Clean$24,001$25,416$26,895
Average$22,720$24,038$25,411
Rough$21,439$22,660$23,926
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,677$33,044$34,475
Clean$30,853$32,172$33,549
Average$29,207$30,427$31,697
Rough$27,560$28,682$29,846
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,335$22,872$24,481
Clean$20,780$22,268$23,824
Average$19,671$21,061$22,509
Rough$18,562$19,853$21,194
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,834$21,663$23,576
Clean$19,318$21,091$22,942
Average$18,288$19,947$21,676
Rough$17,257$18,803$20,410
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,318$20,815$22,380
Clean$18,816$20,265$21,779
Average$17,812$19,166$20,577
Rough$16,807$18,068$19,375
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,485$23,952$25,488
Clean$21,901$23,320$24,803
Average$20,732$22,055$23,434
Rough$19,563$20,791$22,065
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,156$21,614$23,138
Clean$19,632$21,043$22,517
Average$18,585$19,902$21,274
Rough$17,537$18,761$20,031
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,106$16,024$16,984
Clean$14,713$15,601$16,528
Average$13,928$14,755$15,616
Rough$13,143$13,909$14,704
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,368$28,822$30,345
Clean$26,657$28,061$29,530
Average$25,234$26,540$27,900
Rough$23,812$25,018$26,270
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,128$26,592$28,122
Clean$24,475$25,890$27,367
Average$23,169$24,486$25,856
Rough$21,863$23,082$24,346
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,371$26,832$28,362
Clean$24,712$26,124$27,601
Average$23,393$24,707$26,077
Rough$22,074$23,291$24,554
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,452$23,819$25,251
Clean$21,869$23,191$24,573
Average$20,702$21,933$23,216
Rough$19,535$20,675$21,860
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,194$24,662$26,197
Clean$22,591$24,011$25,494
Average$21,385$22,709$24,086
Rough$20,179$21,407$22,679
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,953$24,421$25,956
Clean$22,356$23,776$25,259
Average$21,163$22,487$23,865
Rough$19,970$21,198$22,470
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,883$23,453$25,095
Clean$21,314$22,834$24,421
Average$20,177$21,596$23,073
Rough$19,039$20,358$21,725
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,354$28,717$30,146
Clean$26,643$27,959$29,336
Average$25,221$26,443$27,717
Rough$23,799$24,927$26,097
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,935$20,374$21,881
Clean$18,443$19,836$21,293
Average$17,459$18,761$20,118
Rough$16,475$17,685$18,942
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,292$31,701$33,177
Clean$29,505$30,864$32,286
Average$27,930$29,191$30,504
Rough$26,356$27,517$28,722
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,584$25,071$26,627
Clean$22,971$24,410$25,912
Average$21,745$23,086$24,482
Rough$20,519$21,762$23,051
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,462$16,897$18,400
Clean$15,060$16,451$17,905
Average$14,256$15,559$16,917
Rough$13,452$14,667$15,929
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,601 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,601 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,713 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,601 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $13,143 to $16,984, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.