2026 Chevrolet Silverado: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Silverado offers solid work truck capability, good looks, and off-road-ready models, too

2026 Chevy Silverado High Country
  • The Silverado 1500 is the Chevy's full-size truck entrant, with a few engine options and some off-road trims to boot.
  • The Silverado ZR2 is a hugely capable off-road truck built to handle the job site and the trails with equal aplomb.
  • 2026's Silverado starts at $38,345 depending on trim level.

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado is built to cover all options. Whether you need a basic truck for your landscaping company to haul around a few lawn mowers or want a tricked-out off-road rig that can do the same plus conquer the trails, there's a Silverado for you. The brand also offers tons of engine options, ranging from turbocharged engines to huge V8s.

Read all of our Chevrolet Silverado content:
Best Full-Size Truck of 2025: F-150, Silverado, Ram, Tundra and Sierra Ranked
2025 Chevy Silverado Gets Light Updates, Some Trims See Small Price Hikes
How the Chevy Silverado Stacks Up Against All Other Full-Size Pickups

See 483 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Chevy Silverado High Country
2026 Chevy Silverado High Country interior

The High Country model represents the top of the lineup, with luxurious interior appointments and a more premium bent.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Picture

The Trail Boss trim, meanwhile, represents the off-road peak of the lineup.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Picture

It offers enhanced ground clearance, off-road-specific software and drive modes, and much more.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 dash

The Silverado's interior is a mixed bag, but the dual screens are a particularly solid aspect.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 underbody

The underpinnings of the Silverado vary depending on trim, but the Custom Trail Boss offers the greatest spread of engine options for off-road use.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 AEV Edition seats

A range-topping AEV package adds further off-road capability to ZR2 models, including interior touches like these embossed headrests.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 front 3/4 low angle

AEV Edition models also benefit from increased clearance and steel bumpers.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 front bumper

The Silverado has an attractive face and one that shifts somewhat with the intention of a given trim level. This off-road model looks particularly rugged.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 wheel rear 3/4

Big tires are an off-road must, and they're available on all of the Silverado's off-road-ready trim levels.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 front bumper step

AEV Edition models also feature winch points on the bumper.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 AEV Edition badge
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
2026 Silverado 1500 trio
2026 Chevrolet Silverado towing
2026 Chevrolet Silverado dash
2026 Chevrolet Silverado towing
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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$43,163
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Prices based on sales in VA thru 4/20/26
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