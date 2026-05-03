- The Silverado 1500 is the Chevy's full-size truck entrant, with a few engine options and some off-road trims to boot.
- The Silverado ZR2 is a hugely capable off-road truck built to handle the job site and the trails with equal aplomb.
- 2026's Silverado starts at $38,345 depending on trim level.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The Silverado offers solid work truck capability, good looks, and off-road-ready models, too
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado is built to cover all options. Whether you need a basic truck for your landscaping company to haul around a few lawn mowers or want a tricked-out off-road rig that can do the same plus conquer the trails, there's a Silverado for you. The brand also offers tons of engine options, ranging from turbocharged engines to huge V8s.
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The High Country model represents the top of the lineup, with luxurious interior appointments and a more premium bent.
The Trail Boss trim, meanwhile, represents the off-road peak of the lineup.
It offers enhanced ground clearance, off-road-specific software and drive modes, and much more.
The Silverado's interior is a mixed bag, but the dual screens are a particularly solid aspect.
The underpinnings of the Silverado vary depending on trim, but the Custom Trail Boss offers the greatest spread of engine options for off-road use.
A range-topping AEV package adds further off-road capability to ZR2 models, including interior touches like these embossed headrests.
AEV Edition models also benefit from increased clearance and steel bumpers.
The Silverado has an attractive face and one that shifts somewhat with the intention of a given trim level. This off-road model looks particularly rugged.
Big tires are an off-road must, and they're available on all of the Silverado's off-road-ready trim levels.
AEV Edition models also feature winch points on the bumper.