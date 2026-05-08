Tested: 2027 Chevy Bolt Almost Hits 300 Miles of Real-World Range

By the numbers

The new Bolt is actually based on the outgoing Bolt EUV, which was a larger, slightly more SUV-esque version of Chevy's original electric hatchback. Its single electric motor produces 210 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque, the latter representing a whopping 97-lb-ft reduction over its predecessor. But as we learned in our testing, that loss of power doesn't matter. The new Bolt can sprint to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds — just like the old one.

How is that possible? Chevy retuned the programming of the Bolt's single-speed transmission, changing the final drive ratio from 7.1:1 to 11.6:1. What that means in simple terms is that more power is available during initial acceleration, though it comes at the expense of ample thrust at higher speeds. The new Bolt is appropriately quick for pulling away from stoplights, but it won't be as easy to blast around a slower car on the highway. Considering the Bolt is a city car above all, we're more than fine with this trade-off.