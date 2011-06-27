Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

Mike Oxley , 10/10/2017 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Updated Review - 4/29/20 - I'm at 12,809 miles with the truck and all is well. No issues with the repair Torque Converter or anything else with the truck. Averaging a combined hwy/city mileage of 21 mpg. Still happy. Updated Review - 10/25/19 - I'm at just a little over 10,300 miles (2 years 2 months) with my truck and while I'm still very happy with the performance/ride/handling/features (25+mpg hwy) I need to update the Torque Converter issue. The rumbling/vibration showed up again around the 7500 mile point with the "new" torque converter so I took it back to the dealership. They confirmed the issue and told me that Chevrolet had finally determined the problem as being an issue with the transmission fluid and that the "fix" now is to flush the "old" and replace it with a new, higher quality fluid. Something about the "original fluid" having a moisture issue. So I took it in and had the fluid replaced (no charge/warranty) and, so far, everything appears to be OK. That being said the issue seems to occur every 3 to 4000 miles so I'm at the point that if it is going to occur it should start to show up. I want to also comment that the Seacoast Chevrolet, NJ Service Department has been exceptional in their help and support for this problem even though I didn't purchase the vehicle from them. As I mentioned earlier I'm still very happy with this truck and will purchase a Colorado again when I'm ready to trade this one in. Updated Review - 10/25/18 - I've had the truck around 13 months with 5235 miles on it so far. Everything remains the same (regarding my previous comments/likes) with the exception of a problem that developed with the Torque Converter that showed up around 4500 miles (causing a "rumbling/vibration" around 45-55 MPH while under acceleration). Apparently this is not an unknown problem, i.e., Chevrolet has a bulletin out about it. I will give full credit to the dealership (Seacoast in NJ) and Chevrolet for promptly fixing the problem (replaced the Torque Converter) and covering the issue fully under warranty. The problem appears to be completely resolved; will continue to monitor. I'm still a very big fan of this vehicle and still recommend it highly. This issue was a minor "speed bump" which can happen with any vehicle. Updated Review - 4/20/18 - I've had the truck for a little over 7 months with around 3100 miles on it so far. Everything that I said before still applies, i.e., I'm still very happy with my choice. Since my last review I did have the opportunity to make use of the 4-wheel drive in a 6-8" snow event and was very happy with how the truck performed. I felt fully in control at all times and happily passed several "spin-outs" that other people incurred. Please note that I DO drive very safely and don't attempt a lot of things I may have tried in my earlier years. My only regret about the truck, which is minor, is that if I had to do it over again I'd get the 6' bed. The 5' bed works for 95% of what I haul but occasionally having that extra foot would be nice. I don't like driving with the tail gate down, too many safety issues. Since my first review I've "adapted" to the side step bars and have become very comfortable with using them. Other than that I'm very happy and still receive a lot of positive comments about the looks of the Colorado Z71 and it's features. Initial Review - I've only had the truck for about a month and so far I'm very impressed regarding the technology innovations included in the Z71 model with the premium interior/entertainment center. The V6 3.8L engine (w/8 Speed Trans) is surprisingly agile with a lot of torque while still getting impressive gas mileage. I only have about 700+ miles on the truck so it's not even broken in yet I'm averaging 25+ miles per gallon for hwy driving and around 21+ for a mix (please note that I'm taking it "easy" during the break in period). The Bose sound system is excellent along with the media center options. I'm still getting the hang of the voice interaction system which is a bit complicated regarding how/when different commands work. It helps to be slightly techie with this part of the package. My only two very minor detraction's involve the side step bar and the manual door lock/unlock buttons. The side step bars are handy for getting in but for some reason don't feel comfortable when getting out. This is my first truck with the side step bars so I probably need to get used to them but I'd suggest that anyone looking at this as an option try them out at the dealership. Regarding the door lock/unlock buttons they are placed high up in the door handle area while I believe they should be by the window controls. Instead they have placed the "child lock" controls there which is a bit of a pain. Otherwise I'm very happy with Chevrolet and the innovations/features that they are now offering with the Colorado model and would highly recommend anyone to take a look at this offering.