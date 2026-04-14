Electric trucks are a somewhat controversial topic. Truck traditionalists argue that the effect towing has on their range makes them unsuitable for the kind of work trucks are expected to do. They also find issue with the reduced payload capacity of electric trucks, owing to the increased curb weight brought on by their big, heavy battery packs. Both of these criticisms are valid, but they don't tell the whole story.

While their inherent limits would make an HD electric truck impractical, the current crop of light-duty trucks each offers something unique that suits a variety of lifestyles. For example, the gear pass-through and hard tonneau cover of the Rivian R1T make it ideal for outdoorsy people who live in a city. The Silverado and Sierra fill the niche left behind by the more traditionally truck-like Lightning and cater to contractors, handymen and the like. The Cybertruck and Hummer aren't what we'd call practical, but for those people who buy trucks for the image, they're just the ticket.

If you're wondering where the Ford F-150 Lightning is, Ford has already announced it is no longer building its electric pickup. A replacement is coming, however, and here's everything we know about it.