- Five electric trucks are currently on sale.
- Three of them — Silverado, Sierra and Hummer — have the same underpinnings.
- Two are from dedicated EV manufacturers — Tesla and Rivian.
The Best Electric Trucks of 2026
We rank the five electric pickups on the market from worst to best
Electric trucks are a somewhat controversial topic. Truck traditionalists argue that the effect towing has on their range makes them unsuitable for the kind of work trucks are expected to do. They also find issue with the reduced payload capacity of electric trucks, owing to the increased curb weight brought on by their big, heavy battery packs. Both of these criticisms are valid, but they don't tell the whole story.
While their inherent limits would make an HD electric truck impractical, the current crop of light-duty trucks each offers something unique that suits a variety of lifestyles. For example, the gear pass-through and hard tonneau cover of the Rivian R1T make it ideal for outdoorsy people who live in a city. The Silverado and Sierra fill the niche left behind by the more traditionally truck-like Lightning and cater to contractors, handymen and the like. The Cybertruck and Hummer aren't what we'd call practical, but for those people who buy trucks for the image, they're just the ticket.
If you're wondering where the Ford F-150 Lightning is, Ford has already announced it is no longer building its electric pickup. A replacement is coming, however, and here's everything we know about it.
2026 Tesla Cybertruck
Edmunds Rating: 6.9/10
Base price: $71,985 including destination
Good: Blindingly quick; tows up to 11,000 pounds; comfortable and quiet cabin; Blade Runner movie prop styling
Bad: Hard to see out of with closed cargo cover; distracting touchscreen interface controls nearly everything; no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay smartphone integration; Blade Runner movie prop styling
Tesla's Cybertruck is arguably the least practical, least truck-like truck on our list. It's also one of the most polarizing with its stainless-steel body panels, slab-sided doorstop design and weird steer-by-wire system. It's not all bad, though. Like most Teslas, the Cybertruck is wildly quick in higher specs, and it tows more than you might think. It's also quiet and comfortable inside, and it has a great stereo.
When it comes to other truck stuff, like being able to go off-road, the Cybertruck is effectively useless. We've all seen countless cellphone videos of Cybertrucks being utterly flummoxed by a quarter-inch of mud. Add in Tesla's legendarily questionable build quality, and it's no surprise that the Cybertruck is in last place.
Here's how the Cybertruck stacks up against another EV pickup you'll see later down this list, the Rivian R1T.
2026 GMC Hummer EV
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Edmunds Rating: 6.9/10
Base price: $99,895 including destination
Good: Incredibly quick for something so big; real off-road chops; lots of available tech and in-vehicle driver aids; nearly 400 miles of range in the Edmunds EV Range Test
Bad: Expensive; small cargo bed limits utility; really heavy; massive size makes city driving and parking stressful
The Hummer EV is massive. Seriously. In some configurations it weighs 9,000 pounds. That's the equivalent of nearly four 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miatas. That curb weight alone is a hint at the Hummer's whole raison d'être: being the biggest and baddest on the road. It's so big, in fact, that our testers found driving and parking around Los Angeles to be stressful, and these are folks who drive for a living.
Of course, there's plenty of good to go with the bad. The Hummer EV is brutally quick, and it turned in an impressive 400-plus-mile range in our real-world EV range test. The interior is nice and packed with tech, and let's face it, you're not going to mistake the Hummer for anything else if you see one on the road. The Hummer is a big EV for people with big personalities and big wallets to match.
2026 Chevy Silverado EV
Edmunds Rating: 7.1/10
Base price: $58,490 including destination
Good: Plenty of power and range; innovative and usable bed and tailgate design; loaded with tech and driver assist features
Bad: Feels big and heavy through turns; lackluster interior quality considering the price; no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay
Chevy's Silverado EV is based on the same Ultium technology as the utterly bananas Hummer EV, but unlike that vehicle, the Silverado is ready to do some real work. It is available in a super stripped-out WT trim that keeps the price down for municipalities and businesses. Silverado EVs are not an uncommon sight near the Edmunds offices in Southern California.
The Silverado EV is less of a traditional truck than the recently discontinued Ford F-150 Lightning, but it's more practical than the Cybertruck, Hummer or Rivian. It has a relatively short bed at 5 feet 11 inches, but that can extend to over 9 feet with the Multi-Flex Midgate. The Silverado EV has a maximum towing capacity of 12,500 pounds, which is impressive, and a payload capacity of 1,800 pounds, meaning that trips to the lumber yard or gravel pit should be no trouble.
If you want to try the electric truck life, the Silverado EV should be the easiest and most affordable way to do so. Here's more on what the Silverado EV is like to live with, specifically the Trail Boss model.
2026 GMC Sierra EV
Edmunds Rating: 7.2/10
Base price: $64,995 including destination
Good: 478 miles of estimated range from the Max Range versions; midgate design is useful for expanding cargo space; upscale interior
Bad: Ride in the Denali trim can be rough; Google-based infotainment doesn't allow for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity
Take what we said about the Silverado EV, give it a nicer interior, a slightly higher base price and some different styling, and you have the Sierra EV. We like that it's a practical take on the electric truck format that should please many folks coming from a light-duty internal combustion engine truck. It offers great range if you option up to the Max Range version and we like the slightly more traditional front-end styling versus the Chevy.
It's good off-road in Trail Boss trim, and while the Denali trim can ride a bit harshly, the Sierra EV is still a nice place to spend time.
2026 Rivian R1T
Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10
Base price: $72,990 including destination
Good: Impressively quick acceleration and sharp handling; cleverly designed storage areas; quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin; distinctive styling makes it stand out
Bad: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't available
We love the Rivian R1T. We lived with one for over a year, and it remained popular with our staff the entire time. It has a great cabin with lots of room and high-quality materials, as well as a good infotainment system despite the lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration.
We love its boxy-ish styling and found the bed and gear tunnel to be super practical for day-to-day use. It handles much better than you'd think, and it's savagely quick when you get into the three- or four-motor versions. It's a great truck to live with every day, and while its starting price of more than $70,000 isn't exactly low, it's not unreasonable compared with higher trim levels of other popular gas-engine light-duty trucks.
Our list of trucks is just one part of all the work Edmunds does around EVs. For everything else you want to know, check out our dedicated EV Hub.