Consumer Rating
(5)
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engine lineup, familiar sheetmetal, no-nonsense interior design.
  • Decade-old technology in a marketplace with more modern selections available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, three-quarter- and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice-versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

Most truck lovers know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is due in showrooms this year. Dubbed Silverado, this model will be available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models initially, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following a year or two later. So it's not surprising that few changes are on tap for the 1999 C/K pickup. In fact, only some trim level and color changes, model-shuffling and minor mechanical upgrades separate these new C/Ks from the 1998 versions. Why introduce old-style 1999 C/Ks with the upcoming debut of the Silverado set for the same model year? Well, it seems that Chevrolet was running into Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) problems for 1998. In order to get around this, Chevy began to sell the 1999 models early. Problem solved, for now.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard fare, and models under the 8,600-pound GVWR have an airbag installed in the steering wheel hub. Correctly fitted, a C/K pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top LS trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cab design, and short box or long box cargo-bed size. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from five different engines (including two diesels), and then decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. After that, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying, they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind truck, even to the point of offering the all-new Silverado in place of the venerable C/K Pickup.

1999 Highlights

Model consolidation takes place in anticipation of the all-new Silverado. Trim levels have been changed from three to two (Base and LS) and two new Crew Cab Short Box models (C/K2500 and C/K3500 Series) are offered. Additionally, the C/K1500 will be available only as an LS Extended Cab Short Box with the third door. Mechanical upgrades include new internal components and seals for automatic transmissions, improved cooling system and starter motor durability and three new exterior paint colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck
kino,02/27/2008
The best truck I ever owned, great in the snow and mud. I can haul 3500 pounds of a tank of water and it doesn't even work up a sweat. 4X4 always dependable. No major repairs ever.
Mishawaka One Ton
des,11/30/2003
If you are looking for fuel economy, this may not be your vehicle. Most of my trips are less that 5 miles and MPG range from 9-11 MPG. We have pulled a fifth-wheel trailer with 10,000# of dryywall on it. No problem! I have replaced and battery and alternator. Hood release also broke on inside (the plastic pull). I as very glad that the truck has been as dependable as it has been as the dealership service sucked! I think that they did manage to get the power door locks and security alarm installed by a vender but they never fixed the windshield leak or finished preping the vehicle for delivery!
big horn
big horn,05/30/2002
Great family utility truck, two boys and lots of space for them.
Tough Luxury truck
Space,09/17/2002
This truck can do it all! No doubt. There is none higher than this rig.
See all 5 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,499.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,692.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,587.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,593.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series lease specials

