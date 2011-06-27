  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length246.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5458 lbs.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles