Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me

C/K 3500 Series Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
2000 Chevy 3500 Crew
chevelle68,08/31/2012
Bought this truck from an auction - former Forestry Service Truck - in 2011 with only 55,000 miles. This is the last year for the best Chevy body style. Overall the truck is a work horse. It runs and drives great. Some parking lots aren't designed well to accommodate a crew cab long bed. I've had some minor issues with electrical items (fuel, tach, RPM gauges) working intermittently. Folks that complain about fuel mileage..... it's a one ton crew cab long bed with a vorteq 350. Were you expecting anything over 12???
