1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,458$4,013$4,796
Clean$2,196$3,585$4,297
Average$1,672$2,729$3,299
Rough$1,147$1,874$2,301
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,588$3,615$4,124
Clean$2,312$3,230$3,695
Average$1,760$2,459$2,837
Rough$1,208$1,688$1,978
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,865$3,472
Clean$1,491$2,560$3,110
Average$1,135$1,949$2,388
Rough$779$1,338$1,665
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,650$4,125$4,866
Clean$2,368$3,685$4,359
Average$1,802$2,805$3,347
Rough$1,237$1,926$2,334
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,193$4,041$4,448
Clean$2,852$3,610$3,985
Average$2,171$2,748$3,059
Rough$1,490$1,887$2,134
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,852$4,225$4,910
Clean$2,548$3,775$4,399
Average$1,939$2,874$3,377
Rough$1,331$1,973$2,355
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,775$3,541$3,911
Clean$2,479$3,164$3,504
Average$1,887$2,409$2,690
Rough$1,295$1,654$1,876
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,289$3,186$3,629
Clean$2,045$2,846$3,251
Average$1,556$2,167$2,496
Rough$1,068$1,488$1,741
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,616$4,270$5,104
Clean$2,337$3,815$4,573
Average$1,779$2,904$3,510
Rough$1,221$1,994$2,448
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,263$2,651$2,829
Clean$2,022$2,369$2,535
Average$1,539$1,803$1,946
Rough$1,056$1,238$1,357
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,718$5,512
Clean$2,798$4,215$4,938
Average$2,130$3,209$3,791
Rough$1,462$2,203$2,644
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$3,222$3,721
Clean$1,983$2,878$3,334
Average$1,510$2,191$2,559
Rough$1,036$1,504$1,785
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,177$2,831$3,148
Clean$1,944$2,529$2,820
Average$1,480$1,925$2,165
Rough$1,016$1,322$1,510
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,829$3,606$3,980
Clean$2,527$3,222$3,566
Average$1,924$2,453$2,738
Rough$1,320$1,684$1,909
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,495$3,899$4,604
Clean$2,229$3,484$4,125
Average$1,697$2,652$3,167
Rough$1,165$1,821$2,209
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,343$2,993$3,307
Clean$2,094$2,673$2,963
Average$1,594$2,035$2,274
Rough$1,094$1,397$1,586
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,022 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,369 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,022 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,369 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,022 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,369 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series ranges from $1,056 to $2,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.