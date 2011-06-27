Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,458
|$4,013
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,585
|$4,297
|Average
|$1,672
|$2,729
|$3,299
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,874
|$2,301
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,588
|$3,615
|$4,124
|Clean
|$2,312
|$3,230
|$3,695
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,459
|$2,837
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,688
|$1,978
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,865
|$3,472
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,560
|$3,110
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,949
|$2,388
|Rough
|$779
|$1,338
|$1,665
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,650
|$4,125
|$4,866
|Clean
|$2,368
|$3,685
|$4,359
|Average
|$1,802
|$2,805
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,926
|$2,334
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,193
|$4,041
|$4,448
|Clean
|$2,852
|$3,610
|$3,985
|Average
|$2,171
|$2,748
|$3,059
|Rough
|$1,490
|$1,887
|$2,134
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$4,225
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,548
|$3,775
|$4,399
|Average
|$1,939
|$2,874
|$3,377
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,973
|$2,355
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,775
|$3,541
|$3,911
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,164
|$3,504
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,409
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,654
|$1,876
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,186
|$3,629
|Clean
|$2,045
|$2,846
|$3,251
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,167
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,488
|$1,741
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$4,270
|$5,104
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,815
|$4,573
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,904
|$3,510
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,994
|$2,448
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,263
|$2,651
|$2,829
|Clean
|$2,022
|$2,369
|$2,535
|Average
|$1,539
|$1,803
|$1,946
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,238
|$1,357
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,718
|$5,512
|Clean
|$2,798
|$4,215
|$4,938
|Average
|$2,130
|$3,209
|$3,791
|Rough
|$1,462
|$2,203
|$2,644
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,222
|$3,721
|Clean
|$1,983
|$2,878
|$3,334
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,191
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,504
|$1,785
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$2,831
|$3,148
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,529
|$2,820
|Average
|$1,480
|$1,925
|$2,165
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,322
|$1,510
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,829
|$3,606
|$3,980
|Clean
|$2,527
|$3,222
|$3,566
|Average
|$1,924
|$2,453
|$2,738
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,684
|$1,909
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$3,899
|$4,604
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,484
|$4,125
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,652
|$3,167
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,821
|$2,209
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$2,993
|$3,307
|Clean
|$2,094
|$2,673
|$2,963
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,035
|$2,274
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,397
|$1,586