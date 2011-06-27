Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews
Great truck
The best truck I ever owned, great in the snow and mud. I can haul 3500 pounds of a tank of water and it doesn't even work up a sweat. 4X4 always dependable. No major repairs ever.
Mishawaka One Ton
If you are looking for fuel economy, this may not be your vehicle. Most of my trips are less that 5 miles and MPG range from 9-11 MPG. We have pulled a fifth-wheel trailer with 10,000# of dryywall on it. No problem! I have replaced and battery and alternator. Hood release also broke on inside (the plastic pull). I as very glad that the truck has been as dependable as it has been as the dealership service sucked! I think that they did manage to get the power door locks and security alarm installed by a vender but they never fixed the windshield leak or finished preping the vehicle for delivery!
big horn
Great family utility truck, two boys and lots of space for them.
Tough Luxury truck
This truck can do it all! No doubt. There is none higher than this rig.
Great Tow Vehicle
Used primarily for towing my KZ-RV Frontier 2505, purchased at a reduced price due to rear dually locking up on turns. First owner advised me to change fluids which did not help. GMPP warranty found the problem in the PIG Head and replaced no problems in the past 50 thousand miles. Excellent tow vehicle and will replace with another Silverado in the future.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 3500 Series
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner