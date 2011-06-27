  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,204 - $2,528
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

The year 1998 brings subtle refinements to Chevy's one-ton truck. Passlock is added to aid in theft prevention. If someone starts the vehicle without the proper key, the engine will shut off immediately, not allowing the truck to move on its own power for 10 minutes.The 4L60-E (light-duty) and 4L80-E (heavy-duty) electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmissions are updated to increase durability, improve gas mileage, reduce vibration (4L60-E only) and operate more smoothly overall.Some exterior colors are replaced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
See all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One great truck
ajd520,12/27/2003
I purchased this truck new and "out of the box" so to speak. It has been nothing less than excellent to me. I do a lot of towing with it- and sometimes the loads are quite heavy. The only fault with this truck is the brakes. They could hold a little better. The power is good for the 5.7 (350) and considering this is also myt daily driver- fuel economy is very respectful (17 on the highway)- something Ford and Dodge could only dream of having. The interior is quiet- and there's no rattles either. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing one.
Great Truck
tbone25,06/20/2004
Cheverolet Builds trucks that are extremely tough and ready to work. The ride in this and all Chevy's is at the top of the class. This truck is built for comfort whether you are driving it in town or on the highway. There is plenty of room in the front or back seats for kids or tall adults to sit comfortably. .
Quality truck
70dave,08/18/2008
Bought this truck used with 97,000 miles. Initially bougt a single rear wheel 3500 with 350/auto. Truck was OK, but I really wanted a dually. Went back to same dealership looking to trade and found this crew cab dually with 454/5 spd. What an awesome truck! It has the Western Hauler package which for this truck is basically badging, nice wood console and a 90gal bed mounted gas tank. We use it to pull a 5th wheel camper and it doesn't even know it's there. Maybe not the towing torque of a diesel but for my needs its great and you can't beat the sound of a big block through Flowmasters. My son thinks it's cool to leave four black marks! Do that with a diesel!
Went Through Fuel Pumps Like Candy
wyomingwapiti,03/27/2005
This was my work truck. Traded it in last year. It had 86,000 miles on trade-in. If it wasnt for 4 fuel pumps going out during the span I owned the vehicle I would have liked this vehicle better. The fuel pump w labor cost $650. Ouch! I was told by the dealer that the reason was I needed to change my gas filter every 12K. I was changing fuel pumps every 12K! Power came from a 454 cu v8. Was underpowered for pulling trailers which I do alot of. Mileage was about 12 mpg highway.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series

Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

