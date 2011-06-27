1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review
1998 Highlights
The year 1998 brings subtle refinements to Chevy's one-ton truck. Passlock is added to aid in theft prevention. If someone starts the vehicle without the proper key, the engine will shut off immediately, not allowing the truck to move on its own power for 10 minutes.The 4L60-E (light-duty) and 4L80-E (heavy-duty) electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmissions are updated to increase durability, improve gas mileage, reduce vibration (4L60-E only) and operate more smoothly overall.Some exterior colors are replaced.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ajd520,12/27/2003
I purchased this truck new and "out of the box" so to speak. It has been nothing less than excellent to me. I do a lot of towing with it- and sometimes the loads are quite heavy. The only fault with this truck is the brakes. They could hold a little better. The power is good for the 5.7 (350) and considering this is also myt daily driver- fuel economy is very respectful (17 on the highway)- something Ford and Dodge could only dream of having. The interior is quiet- and there's no rattles either. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing one.
tbone25,06/20/2004
Cheverolet Builds trucks that are extremely tough and ready to work. The ride in this and all Chevy's is at the top of the class. This truck is built for comfort whether you are driving it in town or on the highway. There is plenty of room in the front or back seats for kids or tall adults to sit comfortably. .
70dave,08/18/2008
Bought this truck used with 97,000 miles. Initially bougt a single rear wheel 3500 with 350/auto. Truck was OK, but I really wanted a dually. Went back to same dealership looking to trade and found this crew cab dually with 454/5 spd. What an awesome truck! It has the Western Hauler package which for this truck is basically badging, nice wood console and a 90gal bed mounted gas tank. We use it to pull a 5th wheel camper and it doesn't even know it's there. Maybe not the towing torque of a diesel but for my needs its great and you can't beat the sound of a big block through Flowmasters. My son thinks it's cool to leave four black marks! Do that with a diesel!
wyomingwapiti,03/27/2005
This was my work truck. Traded it in last year. It had 86,000 miles on trade-in. If it wasnt for 4 fuel pumps going out during the span I owned the vehicle I would have liked this vehicle better. The fuel pump w labor cost $650. Ouch! I was told by the dealer that the reason was I needed to change my gas filter every 12K. I was changing fuel pumps every 12K! Power came from a 454 cu v8. Was underpowered for pulling trailers which I do alot of. Mileage was about 12 mpg highway.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
