Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
- Strong V8-engine lineup, familiar sheetmetal, no-nonsense interior design.
- Decade-old technology in a marketplace with more modern selections available.
A solid workhorse pickup, but the old design pales next to its more modern competition.
General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, three-quarter- and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice-versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.
Most truck lovers know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is in showrooms. Dubbed Silverado, this model is currently available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following next year. So it's not surprising that no changes are on tap for the carryover 2000 heavy-duty C/K Series pickup. In fact, only a single exterior paint color change, from Meadow Green to Emerald Green, separates these new C/Ks from the 1999 versions.
Four-wheel antilock braking is standard fare. Correctly fitted, a C/K Series pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top LS trim package is specified.
When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cab design, and short box or long box cargo-bed size. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from three different engines (including a diesel), and then decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. After that, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.
We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying, they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind heavy-duty truck.
Bought this truck from an auction - former Forestry Service Truck - in 2011 with only 55,000 miles. This is the last year for the best Chevy body style. Overall the truck is a work horse. It runs and drives great. Some parking lots aren't designed well to accommodate a crew cab long bed. I've had some minor issues with electrical items (fuel, tach, RPM gauges) working intermittently. Folks that complain about fuel mileage..... it's a one ton crew cab long bed with a vorteq 350. Were you expecting anything over 12???
This truck is a great vehicle. I have made a few mods to the suspension and motor(7.4L) and it has responded well. I pull a 6000lb boat and carry a 3500lb slide-in camper. We also haul a gooseneck with 8 Black Angus cows. The truck handles the load quite well and it is a very comfortable vehicle to drive on long trips. I get 10/12+mpg empty and a solid 10 loaded, which is much better than the 6/8 I got with my previous truck. I think the brakes feel weak too, but they have never failed to stop me. Overall I think this truck is a great value. I love driving around town and to work as much as I've enjoyed driving it all over the country.
As of now I have no complaints other than gas consumption, but I did not buy this truck for that reason. Minor electrical problems have occured with the window motors.
use for towing 36 ft fifth wheel dont even know you are towing unles you watch fuel gauge this is a real truck and my third chev dually----94,97,2000
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|290 hp @ 4000 rpm
|LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab LB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab SB
7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|290 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab.
