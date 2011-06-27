1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "Park," reducing the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly. Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard four-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty automatic gearbox. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
acshimp,06/14/2003
The Crew Cab long bed is,well, long. The cavernous space inside makes it worth while! Getting used to the length and dual rear wheels took only a few days. The venerable 454 is as bullet proof as ever- I am turning 95,000 miles and all I do is change the oil and get the occasional tune-up. Everything works inside and out and the interior and paint even looks great after 8 years. What's the downside? Gas. At only 10- 12 MPG ( I did get 13 once!) I don't pass too man gas stations.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
