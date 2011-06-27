1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$717 - $1,508
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dpurchell,11/12/2003
Purchased new as a construction co. vehicle, I have been the sole owner of this truck since purchase in '92. I love the big block power and torque. After 155000 mi. I still own and use this truck and can't bring myself to replace it with a new version of pickup as I dont like the new ones as well. Still burns almost no oil between oil changes.
David,03/31/2005
Bought new in 1992 this has been a work truck from day one. I have used it for an excavation business and it has been a great truck. It's worked hard but I have taken good care of it. Now has 174000 mi - burns almost no oil between changes(at 4000mi) and compression is close to new specs. If the truck had never been up north and run in the salt, I'm sure I would run it to 300000 miles. I would say the only weak link in the chain is the brake system, which has seemed ok but not great. They have always been touchy in damp weather and the anti- lock system has seemed to be less than inspiring. This truck is still working daily and turning 11-12mpg. I'll buy new Chevy when they look better!
Dave,06/29/2005
Bought it new in 92. After 180,000 miles it still burns no oil between changes. This has been a fantastic truck. Chevy has me for life.
HEAVYHAULERS,11/22/2006
I bought my truck new, 300,000 miles today. The best truck I have owned. Only replaced ring & pinion (4:10), clutch 2X, brakes 5X, water pump 1X, battery 3X, starter 2X, AC compressior 1X, 1 valve job, 4 sets of tires, compression is still there in all 8 cyl. Burns about a half a quart every 3 weeks. Time to rebuild the entire front end and manual tranny and install a new seat. This truck pulls 12,000 lbs pintle hitch, daily 6 days a week in all kinds of traffic in all kinds of midwest weather and shows only minimal rust. Since Dodge has the Cummins in it and I now want a diesel thats my new truck. The Chevys are just too ugly and cannot match the power of the Dodge powertrain.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
