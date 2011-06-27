  1. Home
1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If only they still made these.
dpurchell,11/12/2003
Purchased new as a construction co. vehicle, I have been the sole owner of this truck since purchase in '92. I love the big block power and torque. After 155000 mi. I still own and use this truck and can't bring myself to replace it with a new version of pickup as I dont like the new ones as well. Still burns almost no oil between oil changes.
Honest evaluation
David,03/31/2005
Bought new in 1992 this has been a work truck from day one. I have used it for an excavation business and it has been a great truck. It's worked hard but I have taken good care of it. Now has 174000 mi - burns almost no oil between changes(at 4000mi) and compression is close to new specs. If the truck had never been up north and run in the salt, I'm sure I would run it to 300000 miles. I would say the only weak link in the chain is the brake system, which has seemed ok but not great. They have always been touchy in damp weather and the anti- lock system has seemed to be less than inspiring. This truck is still working daily and turning 11-12mpg. I'll buy new Chevy when they look better!
Best Truck
Dave,06/29/2005
Bought it new in 92. After 180,000 miles it still burns no oil between changes. This has been a fantastic truck. Chevy has me for life.
12000 lbs daily
HEAVYHAULERS,11/22/2006
I bought my truck new, 300,000 miles today. The best truck I have owned. Only replaced ring & pinion (4:10), clutch 2X, brakes 5X, water pump 1X, battery 3X, starter 2X, AC compressior 1X, 1 valve job, 4 sets of tires, compression is still there in all 8 cyl. Burns about a half a quart every 3 weeks. Time to rebuild the entire front end and manual tranny and install a new seat. This truck pulls 12,000 lbs pintle hitch, daily 6 days a week in all kinds of traffic in all kinds of midwest weather and shows only minimal rust. Since Dodge has the Cummins in it and I now want a diesel thats my new truck. The Chevys are just too ugly and cannot match the power of the Dodge powertrain.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series

Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

