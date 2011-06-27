  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

A new series of engines is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. Called Vortec, this family of engines includes a 4.3-liter V6 (the only six-cylinder of the bunch) capable of 200 hp at 4,400 rpm and 255 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm; a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp at 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm; and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp at 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm. (There is also a 7.4-liter Vortec V8, but it's only available on the heavier-duty C/K 3500 trucks.) All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors. An optional electronic shift transfer case for the K1500 (i.e. 4WD; C=2WD; K=4WD) rounds out the list of the most significant powertrain updates for the year.Other noteworthy updates include the introduction of an optional passenger-side third door, called the "Easy-Access System," in GM vernacular. This feature is only available on the extended cab body styles.Improved comfort and convenience comes in the way of such new features as illuminated entry, 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable D-rings for the shoulder section of the front three-point safety belts, among others. Daytime running lamps (DRLs) are part of the list of new exterior features.A new level of sophistication in exhaust emissions monitoring is found with the addition of OBD II, the second generation of On-Board Diagnostics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old Faithful
jrl423,06/26/2009
This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.
96 Silverado 3500 Dualy Diesel A/T 2 w/d
J Howard,08/02/2006
I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.
Farm truck
Don Robinson,05/18/2007
This truck has been on the farm for 11 years, and with minor problems and one recall, has been trouble free and hard working. We have hauled cattle, fertilizer and chemicals, wood, machinery and countless other loads and the thing just keeps going. This engine did have an injector pump problem, but GM extended the warranty out and the problem was fixed on a 10 year old truck- no questions asked. I am keeping this truck for around the farm, but hope the new Duramax will prove as serviceable as this K 3500.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
