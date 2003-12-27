Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me

I purchased this truck new and "out of the box" so to speak. It has been nothing less than excellent to me. I do a lot of towing with it- and sometimes the loads are quite heavy. The only fault with this truck is the brakes. They could hold a little better. The power is good for the 5.7 (350) and considering this is also myt daily driver- fuel economy is very respectful (17 on the highway)- something Ford and Dodge could only dream of having. The interior is quiet- and there's no rattles either. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing one.

