  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 C/K 3500 Series
5(57%)4(29%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,379 - $2,895
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One great truck

ajd520, 12/27/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck new and "out of the box" so to speak. It has been nothing less than excellent to me. I do a lot of towing with it- and sometimes the loads are quite heavy. The only fault with this truck is the brakes. They could hold a little better. The power is good for the 5.7 (350) and considering this is also myt daily driver- fuel economy is very respectful (17 on the highway)- something Ford and Dodge could only dream of having. The interior is quiet- and there's no rattles either. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing one.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

tbone25, 06/20/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Cheverolet Builds trucks that are extremely tough and ready to work. The ride in this and all Chevy's is at the top of the class. This truck is built for comfort whether you are driving it in town or on the highway. There is plenty of room in the front or back seats for kids or tall adults to sit comfortably. .

Report Abuse

Quality truck

70dave, 08/18/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck used with 97,000 miles. Initially bougt a single rear wheel 3500 with 350/auto. Truck was OK, but I really wanted a dually. Went back to same dealership looking to trade and found this crew cab dually with 454/5 spd. What an awesome truck! It has the Western Hauler package which for this truck is basically badging, nice wood console and a 90gal bed mounted gas tank. We use it to pull a 5th wheel camper and it doesn't even know it's there. Maybe not the towing torque of a diesel but for my needs its great and you can't beat the sound of a big block through Flowmasters. My son thinks it's cool to leave four black marks! Do that with a diesel!

Report Abuse

Went Through Fuel Pumps Like Candy

wyomingwapiti, 03/27/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was my work truck. Traded it in last year. It had 86,000 miles on trade-in. If it wasnt for 4 fuel pumps going out during the span I owned the vehicle I would have liked this vehicle better. The fuel pump w labor cost $650. Ouch! I was told by the dealer that the reason was I needed to change my gas filter every 12K. I was changing fuel pumps every 12K! Power came from a 454 cu v8. Was underpowered for pulling trailers which I do alot of. Mileage was about 12 mpg highway.

Report Abuse

It never let me down

Justin, 10/02/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really never needed a truck this heavy duty, but it was a windfall. I was very surprised with how comfortable and roomy the interior was. It was our favorite vehicle to take on long trips, or at least it would have been, if it wasn't for the miserable 12mpg the 454 gets. The ride was stiff, but I expected that. I never really put the truck to the test, but I never had to worry about anything with it. It never left us stranded and we walked away from a highway collision at 65mph with only seatbelt bruises, so it is very safe as well.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles