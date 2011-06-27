1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$877 - $1,846
Used C/K 2500 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "Park," reducing the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly. Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard four-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty automatic gearbox. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GREEN95CHEVY,02/28/2004
I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK WITH 180000 MILES ON IT.LOVE THE 6.5 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE. LOTS OF POWER AND EXCELLENT FUEL MILEAGE. I AM GETTING 18 TO 20 MPG. NOT BAD FOR A 7000 LB. 4WD PICKUP. IT IS A GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BUYING A $40K.DURAMAX.
de.vann,05/07/2002
For those seeking a fast truck, this ain't it. The 6.5L Turbo Diesel doesn't make the rear end chirp the pavement, but rather it feels more like the street is being pulled towards you. There's alot of negative hype about the 6.5 Chevy Diesel. Don't listen to it. The key is simply maintenance. The truck runs as good as the day I bought it. Oil changes, transmission services, air/fuel filter replacements, and a few minor repairs are all that's needed to keep this motor running in top shape.
diesel dog,06/08/2003
Diesel engine has a lot of torque and gives good fuel mileage. Large 34 galon fuel tank means long trips require few stops. Ride quality is excellent.
0ryan0,03/09/2003
I bought this 3/4 ton 4x4 chevy at 64,000 miles (all of which were used as a work truck). The truck is equipped with a dump bed and snow plow. It has the 350 engine and auto tranny. The transmission is wonderful. It is the smoothest shifting transmission I have ever driven (and this is a 3/4 ton). The engine has plenty of power for what I use it for. I am very pleased with this vehicle overall.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 2500 Series
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019