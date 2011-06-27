  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$877 - $1,846
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "Park," reducing the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly. Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard four-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty automatic gearbox. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED
GREEN95CHEVY,02/28/2004
I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK WITH 180000 MILES ON IT.LOVE THE 6.5 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE. LOTS OF POWER AND EXCELLENT FUEL MILEAGE. I AM GETTING 18 TO 20 MPG. NOT BAD FOR A 7000 LB. 4WD PICKUP. IT IS A GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BUYING A $40K.DURAMAX.
1995 Chevy K2500 4WD Ext Cab LB 6.5L TD
de.vann,05/07/2002
For those seeking a fast truck, this ain't it. The 6.5L Turbo Diesel doesn't make the rear end chirp the pavement, but rather it feels more like the street is being pulled towards you. There's alot of negative hype about the 6.5 Chevy Diesel. Don't listen to it. The key is simply maintenance. The truck runs as good as the day I bought it. Oil changes, transmission services, air/fuel filter replacements, and a few minor repairs are all that's needed to keep this motor running in top shape.
#1
diesel dog,06/08/2003
Diesel engine has a lot of torque and gives good fuel mileage. Large 34 galon fuel tank means long trips require few stops. Ride quality is excellent.
Great Work Truck
0ryan0,03/09/2003
I bought this 3/4 ton 4x4 chevy at 64,000 miles (all of which were used as a work truck). The truck is equipped with a dump bed and snow plow. It has the 350 engine and auto tranny. The transmission is wonderful. It is the smoothest shifting transmission I have ever driven (and this is a 3/4 ton). The engine has plenty of power for what I use it for. I am very pleased with this vehicle overall.
See all 10 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series

Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,625.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,011.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles